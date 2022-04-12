The Kingdom Hearts series follows Sora, Riku, and Kairi, three friends on Destiny Islands who dream of seeing a world beyond their shores. After awakening to the power of the Keyblade and being separated from his friends, Sora sets off on a journey across several different Disney worlds in search of them. He soon becomes embroiled in an epic battle between light and darkness, with the mysterious "Kingdom Hearts" at the center.

Kingdom Hearts celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022.