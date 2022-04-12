We don't know much about Kingdom Hearts IV just yet, but there's still plenty to unpack. Following the events of III, Sora awakens in the otherwordly metropolis of Quadratum. Guided by a girl named Strelitzia, Sora continues his battle against the dark forces of the Heartless as he soon approaches an encounter with the fabled Lost Masters. Meanwhile, his friends — including Disney icons Donald and Goofy — continue searching for a way to bring him back home.

Needless to say, we're not the only ones with our eyes on the announcement. The internet is buzzing with memes to talk about the new game. We've already got some favorites to share.