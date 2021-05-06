'MDLNY' Star Kirsten Jordan Is a High-Flying Real Estate Broker and a Mom of Three

'MDLNY' Star Kirsten Jordan Is a High-Flying Real Estate Broker and a Mom of ThreeBy Leila Kozma
As the latest addition to the cast of Million Dollar Listing New York, Kirsten Jordan is ready to prove that she is not only one of the best associate brokers in New York — she claims to have sold over $500 million in luxury property — but also a key member of the team. With over a decade's worth of experience under her belt, Kirsten has already established herself as the go-to expert when it comes to Manhattan luxury real estate. So, what's there to know about her personal life? Does she have kids?
Kirsten Jordan has three kids.
Kirsten and her husband of nine years, Stefano Farsura, share three kids: Sofia, Biba, and Tommy. Kirsten frequently takes to Instagram to share updates about what her little ones get up to. She also posts handy tips and useful pieces of advice for fellow moms and promotes activities like meditation.
Kirsten continued to work while looking after her three kids. As she revealed in an Instagram post, striking the right balance was anything but easy — but her efforts reaped rewards handsomely.
"When I only had Biba and Sofia I told myself I would surely stop working if I had three because that would just be too 'crazy' to handle. Apparently not!" Kirsten wrote. "Sticking it out while the kids were little was the best decision I made for myself. My focus for 2021 is being present with my family when I am home and being a badass at work."
Kirsten and her hubby, Stefano, got married in 2011.
A true power couple, Kirsten and her hubby, Stefano, both built lucrative careers in real estate.
Kirsten started as a real estate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in April 2008. She landed the role of a real estate broker at Compass in January 2017 before returning to Douglas Elliman Real Estate as an associate broker in February 2021. According to her website, her clients include Fortune 500 executives, high-profile celebs, and Oscar-winning actors.
A Harvard Business School graduate, Stefano was appointed as the president of American Invsco in December 2003. He helped found several companies, and according to LinkedIn, he is the owner of Exclusive Development International. He has worked as a real estate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate since November 2020.
As Kirsten revealed in a previous Instagram post, she met Stefano over a decade ago. It's understood that they tied the knot on June 3, 2011. Stefano has close ties to Milan, Italy, and it's likely that they frequently travel to the city together.
So, how much is Kirsten's net worth?
Unfortunately, Kirsten has yet to disclose concrete details about her income, savings, or investments. Judging by Kirsten's enviable approach (which led Ryan Serhant, her co-star on MDLNY, to describe her as a "shark") and incredible expertise, she likely earns a handsome amount.
Season 9 of Million Dollar Listing New York premieres on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.