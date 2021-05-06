'MDLNY' Star Kirsten Jordan Is a High-Flying Real Estate Broker and a Mom of Three

As the latest addition to the cast of Million Dollar Listing New York, Kirsten Jordan is ready to prove that she is not only one of the best associate brokers in New York — she claims to have sold over $500 million in luxury property — but also a key member of the team. With over a decade's worth of experience under her belt, Kirsten has already established herself as the go-to expert when it comes to Manhattan luxury real estate. So, what's there to know about her personal life? Does she have kids?