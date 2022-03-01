'Komi Can't Communicate' Is Coming Back for Season 2 — Here's Everything We Know

Komi Can't Communicate follows high school student Shōko Komi. Despite her beauty and popularity among her fellow students, she suffers from severe social anxiety and has trouble communicating with others. After she befriends the unmemorable Hitohito Tadano, he resolves to help Komi overcome her shyness and make 100 friends at her school.

The first season was a hit among anime fans, and we're too excited to see what the second season has in store.