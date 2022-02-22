The new Tokyo Mew Mew reboot finally has a release date. The series was initially announced back in April 2020 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original manga, which was first released in 2000. The announcement came as part of a resurgence of Tokyo Mew Mew stories that were released between 2019 and 2020. After a lengthy production cycle, the wait is nearly over. When is the release date for the new anime?The original Tokyo Mew Mew manga follows Ichigo Momomiya, a young girl prone to fits of panic. After being scientifically imbued with the ability to transform into a cat-eared superpowered magical girl, she unwittingly gets recruited along with four other girls in the fight to defend Earth from an alien invasion that threatens all life. Throughout the series, Ichigo struggles to keep her powers a secret as she pursues a relationship with high school heartthrob Masaya Aoyama.When is the release date for the 'Tokyo Mew Mew' reboot?The new anime series is aptly named Tokyo Mew Mew New. The revival was first announced in 2020, with little news provided at the time as to when the series would actually premiere. The Japanese voice cast wouldn't be officially unveiled until February 2021, nearly a year later. The cast features complete newcomers, with each of the voice actors debuting as one of the main magical girls. Yūki Tenma plays protagonist Ichigo, who transforms into the superheroine Mew Ichigo.Mirai Hinata plays the affluent Mint Aizawa, while Ryōko Jūni plays shy but passionate Lettuce Midorikawa. Rian Toda plays plucky acrobat Pudding Fong and Momoka Ishii portrays lone wolf Zakuro Fujiwara. Since the announcement of the reboot, the new cast members have been active as a Japanese idol group called Smewthie to promote the new anime.In February 2022, the first official trailer for Tokyo Mew Mew New was revealed, along with a release window for the show. Tokyo Mew Mew New is slated to premiere sometime in July 2022.\n\nThe announcement also confirmed the voice actors for other characters. Masaya will be voiced by Yūma Ichida, who recently portrayed Kyo Sohma in the Fruits Basket revival series. The Mew Mew supervisor, Ryō Shirogane, will be played by Yuichi Nakamura, who plays Hawks in My Hero Academia.The new series will reportedly tell an original version of the story. While many characters are returning to the new anime, the heroes have new designs to distinguish them from their original counterparts. As of now, it is unknown if the series will be streaming on any international anime sites, like Funimation or Crunchyroll.\n\nThe first Tokyo Mew Mew anime initially premiered in Japan in 2002 and ran until 2003. It arrived in the U.S. as the heavily edited Mew Mew Power on 4Kids TV.Tokyo Mew Mew New will premiere in Japan in July 2022.