Is the Funimation Streaming Service Not Working for You? Here Are Some Options

When it comes to streaming classic and popular anime titles, Funimation has one of the best collections of any service. It's home to fan-favorite shows like One Piece , Demon Slayer , Megalobox, and SSSS Dynazenon (maybe that last one is popular to me, okay??). But as with any streaming service, it's prone to outages.

Outages on the internet are never fun, but on Funimation, it can be devastating. Weebs like me are either doing their best to keep up with the latest titles or just need some comfort-food rewatches like Hunter x Hunter and Garo: Vanishing Line to have on in the background (that last one is my personal preference again, but you get it). When outages on Funimation occur, it can be annoying. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives for the non-discerning anime fan.

Where to watch anime if Funimation is down.

Funimation outages can be tricky to navigate. For most, it's a simple matter of the service not working on any platforms. But for some, weird glitches can occur like your Funimation account not existing according to the servers, and even being unable to make a new account. Most recently, I had some trouble on the app getting videos to play properly, where loading would take several minutes and I was lucky if it started playing at all.

For starters, it isn't anyone's fault. Server issues are not unheard of on the tech side, especially for streaming services. While they tend to run like well-oiled machinery, there are instances where servers can be so overworked that they need time to reboot in order to improve functionality. If you find yourself restarting your Wi-Fi or testing your connection and apps like Funimation still aren't working, then it's an issue on their side, not yours.

Fortunately, there are plenty of anime streaming services at your disposal or even just services that also happen to stream anime. Of course, Netflix is an obvious choice. While the service doesn't typically host many weekly anime releases, it does have a whole library of older seasons of popular anime. Most notably, it features the entirety of Hunter x Hunter, the first Naruto series, and the first few arcs of One Piece.

It even hosts plenty of exclusive shows like The Seven Deadly Sins, Beastars, and Aggretsuko.

But for even more anime, Crunchyroll is your best bet. This service is famous for its expansive library of anime, including several weekly releases like One Piece (which is reaching its 1,000th episode this month). It hosts all three and-a-half seasons of Attack on Titan, and even older titles like Fist of the North Star and, most recently, Revolutionary Girl Utena.