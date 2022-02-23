'Nier: Automata' Is Officially Getting an Anime Adaptation — When Doe It Come Out?

Aside from a confirmation that an anime is being worked on, there's little to report on as of yet. Right now, the Nier: Automata anime doesn't have a set release date or release window. We can surmise that the series could go the way of other anime adaptations like Ace Attorney in retelling the original story while taking some creative liberties with visual presentation. When we find out who's running the project, we'll have a better idea of what the new anime will look like upon its release.