Want to Know Where to Buy Kon Knueppel Cheez-Its? We've Gotcha The Cheez-Its sold out instantly on March 26, 2026. By Niko Mann Published March 27 2026, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Folks want to know where they can buy NBA star Kon Knueppel Cheez-Its. Kon plays ball for the Charlotte Hornets, and according to Yahoo! Sports, he is a contender for Rookie of the Year. He also has an endorsement deal with Kellanova (formally Kelloggs) for the "Kon’s Double Double Cheez-It Bundle" for 20 bucks. "A record-breaking basketball rookie is stepping onto the Cheez-It® team: Kon Knueppel," reads the description on the Cheez-It website.

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"Celebrate his 100 percent real individuality and undeniable passion for the baked snack cracker made with 100 percent real cheese with a flavor bundle that’s the ultimate crossover of Kon’s go-to off-the-court cheesy favorites, Cheez-It White Cheddar and Cheez-It Extra Toasty," it continued. "Now, every time Kon breaks another record, cheer him on as you take out this flavor bundle and snack like a pro." The bundle is so popular that it quickly sold out. So, where can people buy more?

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Here's where to buy Kon Knueppel Cheez-Its.

The snack company released two flavors of the limited-edition Kon Knueppel Cheez-Its, which are reportedly the NBA rookie's favorite flavors: White Cheddar and Extra Toasty. Kon's Double Double Cheez-It Bundle is available exclusively at cheezit.com, but it sold out as soon as it was available for sale on March 26. However, folks will have another chance to buy the Kon's Double Double Cheez-It Bundle on the website on April 6 beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Kon said that he's "pumped" to share the bundle with fans. "For as long as I can remember, watching basketball has meant grabbing a box of Cheez-It crackers," he said, per a SWX Local Sports press release. "They've always been my go-to snack. Getting to team up with Cheez-It to bring my two favorite flavors together is unbelievable, and I'm pumped to share this with the fans. Their energy made my rookie season unforgettable, so I can't wait for them to get their hands on this."

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Kon Knueppel is now partnered with Cheez-It!🧀



“You know, it would a real tough game. White Cheddar’s a heck of a player. He might get me if I have an off shooting night, but on my best night I’m getting him for sure.”😭 pic.twitter.com/oj7ZGLN5U6 — SleeperHornets (@SleeperHornets) March 26, 2026

A commercial for the Kon’s Double Double Cheez-It Bundle features Kon being asked if Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers were a player, would they be able to beat him one-on-one. "You know, it would be a real tough game," he replied. "White Cheddar’s a heck of a player. He might get me if I have an off shooting night, but on my best night, I’m getting him for sure.” He was also asked who in his family would hog Kon’s Double Double Cheez-It Bundle. Kon has four siblings — Kager, Kinston, Kash, and Kidman.