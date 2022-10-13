Kris Jenner's Surgery Has Her Worried About the Future in 'The Kardashians'

Naturally, Kris has concerns about getting the surgery and what it means for her as an older woman. She admits at one point in the episode that she has felt like she's in her forties for years. Of course now, at almost 67 years old, that's far from reality for her.

However, Kris's mother is still mobile and she may be a beacon of hope for mom-ager and mogul as she worries about getting older and developing more health problems.