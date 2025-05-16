Kristi Noem Is Reportedly Considering a Reality Television Show Where Immigrants Compete for American Citizenship "This isn’t 'The Hunger Games' for immigrants," a producer told the Wall Street Journal while describing 'The Hunger Games' for immigrants. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 16 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to ethics, the world of reality television often walks a perilous line. There are a lot of shows which can feel predatory at times such as My 600-lb Life or The Swan, both of which highlight the struggles of vulnerable people. Despite the fact that most viewers understand that despite the name, very little reality is involved, the genre can still be exploitative. It is the job of producers behind the scenes to create a narrative that will sell, regardless of the emotional cost.

There is always room for one more questionable show in a world filled with endless options for people to watch it. It seems like everyone wants to get into the game, including Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem who is reportedly in talks with a Duck Dynasty producer to bring a pretty shocking show to television. Here's what we know.



Kristi Noem's is reportedly in talks to make a reality TV show.

The Department of Homeland Security's new reality TV show sounds like it was ripped from the pages of a dystopian future novel. This concept was first reported on by the Daily Mail which heard the news from department spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. Apparently, it's "in the very beginning stages of that vetting process," said Tricia who went on to say, "Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval."

The pitch is simple and disturbing and comes from Canadian producer Rob Worsoff, who previously worked on shows like Dating Naked and The Millionaire Matchmaker. Essentially, immigrants compete for United States citizenship. But don't worry, Rob says this is actually a celebration of America and not an extension of how apathetic the world has become. "This isn’t The Hunger Games for immigrants," he told the Wall Street Journal while describing The Hunger Games for immigrants.

Rob went on to say that if someone loses on the show, they wouldn't be shipped out of the country on a boat. Tricia said the DHS receives "hundreds of pitches a year" for television shows. Typically they are about things like border security operations documentaries or white-collar investigations. Although Rob said he hasn't spoken with Kristi about this project and has no idea if she's heard of it, wouldn't the head of DHS need to know about such things?

Kristi Noem also wants a new plane.

According to The Independent, the United States Coast Guard updated their 2025 budget to "secure a $50 million" plane for Kristi. During a hearing of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood said she was horrified to see this request was made, noting it was for a new "Gulfstream V for Secretary Noem’s personal travel." She went on to say that Kristi already has a Gulfstream V but just wants a new one.