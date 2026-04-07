Krysten Ritter Says Seeing Her Son Celebrate Her Work Is "As Good as It Gets" "My son thinks I'm cool 🥹 ❤️" By Risa Weber Published April 7 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram @krystenritter

Fans of the Marvel antihero Jessica Jones were overjoyed to see Krysten Ritter appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which premiered on Netflix March 24, 2026.

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However, Krysten's No. 1 fan is a little too young to watch Jessica Jones, The Defenders, or her movie Stone Cold Fox, which made the Top 10 list on Netflix in January of 2026. Krysten posted a sweet video of her son jumping up and down to celebrate her being in the movie thumbnail for Stone Cold Fox. She wrote, "Honestly, my son being excited that his mama is on Netflix is as good as it gets." Here's what we know about Krysten's son and her experience as a mom.

Source: Instagram @krystenritter

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Krysten Ritter has one child with her partner, Adam Granduciel.

In July of 2019, Krysten had her son, Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky. As he's gotten older, she's posted photos and videos of herself and her son on fun outings like concerts, Disneyland trips, and Halloween activities together. (She hides his face in photos, though.)

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In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Krysten gushed about her experience of motherhood. She shared that she was lucky to be home with Bruce for the first year and a half of his life. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn't work or have a babysitter until Bruce was 18 months old. Now that he's 6 years old, she tries to only be away for a few nights at a time when she needs to travel for work.

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She talked about taking him to the Sonic premiere, which was only the second movie he'd seen in theaters. When her character came up on the screen, Bruce recognized her voice and said, "There's my mommy!" Krysten said she burst into tears.

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Bruce's favorite holiday is Halloween. Krysten shared a video of her and Bruce dressed as Sally and Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas at Disneyland's Oogie Boogie Bash to celebrate the holiday.

Krysten said that motherhood has allowed her to be a kid again.

She was surprised by the way in which motherhood changed her outlook. When her son was just a year old, Krysten spoke with Hollywood Life and said, "I had no idea that I would get to be a kid again myself ... Getting to see the world through his eyes and find joy in playing with toys and things like dancing to 'Baby Shark,' getting dressed up for Halloween is the BEST!" She said that she was "so grateful for this gift."

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