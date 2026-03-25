Who Saved Daredevil? The 'Born Again' Season 2 Premiere Has a Shocking Twist (SPOILERS) Matt Murdock is moments from exposure when a surprise intervention changes everything in the Season 2 premiere. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 25 2026, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Disney Plus

Spoiler Warning: The article contains major spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 1. After years of uncertainty following its run on Netflix, Daredevil found new life through Marvel and Disney Plus. In March 2026, Matt Murdock (Daredevil) is back in the spotlight as he returns for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again where the stakes are higher than ever.

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The Season 2 Premiere wasted no time tossing Matt directly into danger and leaving fans asking one huge question: Who saved Daredevil at the end of Season 2, Episode 1? Keep reading for a recap on what happened during the episode.

Source: Disney Plus

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Who saved Daredevil in the Season 2 Premiere? It’s not who you might expect.

By the end of Episode 1, Matt Murdock is completely overpowered. Inside Cherry’s apartment, he’s surrounded by Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force. He has been completely beaten down. Viewers watched in terror as he was moments from losing and on the verge of having his identity completely exposed. Then, in an instant, everything changed. The agents are taken out with a precise, calculated force by someone off-screen. A knife lands beside Matt with a short message: “You’re welcome.” It’s a moment that feels almost surreal after everything that just happened.

According to FandomWire, the reveal points to Benjamin Poindexter, better known as Bullseye, as the one who intervenes and saves him. It’s a twist that flips expectations instantly for fans. After all, Bullseye has never been an ally. This made the save feel less like a rescue and more like the start of something unpredictable.

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Source: Disney Plus

One excited fan cheered on Reddit in response to the unexpected save, “Bullseye with the save! A little nobody kills you but me moment. Very excited to see how this plays out. Seems Bullseye will also help taking Fisk down.” Others chimed in to celebrate and hope that Bullseye was gearing up to play a bigger role in teaming up with Daredevil to take down Fisk.

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'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 is already setting up a bigger, riskier story.

If the premiere proves anything, it’s that this season isn’t playing it safe. Wilson Fisk’s power has expanded, his influence is reaching into law enforcement through the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, and Matt is no longer operating from the shadows. Fans have already started reacting to the shift in tone. One Redditor described the premiere as a “much more confident opener.” The individual went on to call Season 2 the show’s “true proving ground” now that it’s no longer trying to balance expectations from Netflix’s Daredevil.

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Bullseye’s role could change everything for Matt Murdock moving forward.

The Season 2 Premiere left fans with a few burning questions. The biggest, however, being simple: Why did Bullseye save Matt? On paper, the duo share a common enemy in Fisk. The history between them, however, makes any kind of alliance feel unstable at best. Bullseye isn’t known for loyalty, and that unpredictability is part of what makes his return such a big deal.