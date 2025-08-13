Queen of Bama Rush Kylan Darnell Reportedly Embroiled in a Messy Lawsuit — Details! What exactly is happening with the Darnell family? By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 13 2025, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kylan_darnell

For college students, sorority rush time is one of the most exciting times of their college career. Once a year, the sororities host events and themes, and in recent years, some of the biggest colleges have knocked it up a few notches with major performances and festival-like parties. It's all to determine who's going to join which sorority, and the competition is fierce. This has certainly been the case for Alabama University Zeta Tau Alpha member, Bama Rush star, and influencer, Kylan Darnell.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylan, known for three years of documenting the Bama Rush phenomenon, is reportedly now embroiled in a messy lawsuit. Here's what we know about the lawsuit, her sister Izzy Darnell's controversies, and the parents who raised them.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylan Darnell reportedly embroiled in a lawsuit — this is what we know about it.

During the 2025 Bama Rush season, Kylan suddenly dropped the surprising news that she would be taking a step back from social media. It was perhaps doubly surprising because her sister Izzy would be rushing for the first time, making it an irreplaceable opportunity for the influencer sisters to make content together around Bama Rush. The reason apparently has to do with what her mom, Tonya Darnell, called a "nearly $1 million lawsuit."

Article continues below advertisement

In a series of videos explaining what the family went through, Tonya shared that the family got embroiled in a messy lawsuit with several aggressive brands and partnership deals. Tonya found a manager, Darcy McQueen, who helped them navigate the entire system. The lawsuit appears to be related to disputes over compensation, although some think it may be related to the manager.

The videos, Tonya explained, were an attempt to help other families avoid the entanglements they might face if their kids are swamped with brand offers during the high-profile Rush season.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people believe that the Darnells were managed by the same person who managed "Bama" Morgan Cadenhead, another Bama Rush star who famously did not get into the sorority twice. The second time, Morgan explained in a video she shared to TikTok, was due to the fact that "someone" leaked information that she was going to be appearing in a television show, which is prohibited under Rush rules. She alluded to a manager who leaked information about her appearance to "another Rush creator."

Article continues below advertisement

That "other Rush creator," many believe, may be Kylan. The information about Morgan's contract with the television show leaked in the "other creator's" comment section, and Morgan believes it was their mutual manager who did the leaking. However, it's unclear exactly how Kylan is involved in that situation, if she is, and it's unclear whether those allegations are related to the lawsuit the Darnell family is facing.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kylan's sister Izzy Darnell racist?

Meanwhile, Kylan isn't the only Darnell family member who seems to be embroiled in some messy public issues. In 2023, allegations surfaced online that Kylan's younger sister, Izzy, who is rushing for Bama for the first time in 2025, may have used the n-word. A 2023 Reddit post explored the controversy but seemed to amount to mostly speculation.

The allegations seemed to fizzle and have not been renewed since then, but it's clear that the family is grappling with some major public appearance issues as they try to get things on track for the sisters to attend Alabama together.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Kylan Darnell's parents.

With all of this going on surrounding the sisters, what exactly do we know about Tonya and Aaron Darnell, the parents who raised the girls and their two siblings? Aaron Darnell keeps a relatively low profile. His social media is private, and he doesn't do the influencer lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

However, his wife, Tonya, certainly does. She has several social media accounts and speaks openly about her experience as the mom of a sorority daughter. Her fame rose as her daughter's Rush fame rose, and now she has tried to position herself as a Rush Mom, giving advice to parents facing the overwhelming experience that is Rush for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

On Instagram, Tonya's bio reads, "Mom of 4, Business Partner, Living life, loving | Making memories." She also has a link to The Digital Dept on her social media for her marketing and management company. Which, if you're keeping up, is different from the company Darcy McQueen works for, which is Palette. What exactly is happening with the Darnells?