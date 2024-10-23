Home > Viral News > Influencers Kyle Marissa Roth Focused Heavily on Diddy — Was There Any Further Connection? Kyle reportedly did a 50-part blind item series focused entirely on spilling tea about Diddy. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 23 2024, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ thekylemarisa_;Mega

Influencer Kyle Marissa Roth, who tragically passed away at age 36 in April 2024, was never one to shy away from dishing the dirt on celebrities, especially Sean "Diddy" Combs. She became widely known for revealing the private matters celebrities typically prefer to keep under wraps. Her name resurfaced in October 2024 when X (formerly Twitter) user @TaraBull808 shared a clip that appears to be from March 2024 of Kyle discussing the allegations against Diddy, including his "freak offs."

However, it wasn't until September 2024 that Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, and his "freak offs" became a topic of discussion. Now, everyone is trying to piece together the connection between Kyle and Diddy, especially since she was spilling the tea long before it was even brewed.

Was there any kind of connection between Kyle Marissa Roth and Diddy?

There doesn't seem to be any direct connection between Kyle and Diddy, aside from him often having been the subject of her blind item series. Before her passing, Kyle reportedly did a 50-part blind item series focused entirely on spilling tea about Diddy.

In the clip shared by @TaraBull808 on X, Kyle recaps blind items from March 2024 and points out that her main account, where she exposed Diddy-related blinds, had been banned. As she gets into the details, she mentions a source who referred to Diddy as "Mr. Freak Off."

The source claimed Mr. Freak Off "isn’t the only one who asks for straight men to be delivered to his hotel room when he’s in London, just ask the unlocked blogger [Jason Lee] and the weather boxer [Floyd Mayweather]."

This TikToker covered Diddy parties in detail along with which celebrities attended them, including Jay Z, Beyoncé & Simon Cowell.



She was found dəad at 36.



RIP Kyle Marisa Roth pic.twitter.com/aymfyenuuo — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) October 21, 2024

In that same clip, Kyle also mentioned T.D. Jakes, who was referred to as "General High Booty." What has many people forming a connection between Kyle and Diddy is the fact that she focused so heavily on the disgraced music mogul and then died a sudden, unexpected death. And here's where things start to get a little weird.

A TikToker claims she received a blind item about Kyle Marissa Roth shortly after her death.

TikToker @ms_lauren1 took to the platform in April 2024 to share a blind item she believes was about Kyle. The blind item, which was supposedly posted on Crazy Days and Nights that same month, claimed that in the two weeks leading up to Kyle's death, the social media "A-minus-lister" had confided in those close to her that "she felt like she was being followed or stalked."

The item also mentioned that Kyle had received a spam email attempting to extort her, and while she recognized it as spam, it reportedly "added to her fear."

One commenter noted, "Honestly when she passed something felt off to me, I can’t really explain it," suggesting the blind item could have been about Kyle. Another added, "She was on live at a park and looking around like she was being followed, she looked worried."