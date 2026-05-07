Kyle Rittenhouse Got a Spider Bite That Sent Him to the Hospital While spider bites can be serious, this one doesn't appear to have changed who Kyle is in the slightest. By Joseph Allen Published May 7 2026, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he's no longer in the news every day, Kyle Rittenhouse remains a subject of fascination for those who followed his case closely back in 2020 and afterward. The latest entry in his unfolding saga involves a spider bite that ultimately led to a hospital trip.

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Rittenhouse, who still has something of a following online, immediately made the news of his spider bite political, and those who saw his post on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the story did the same. Here's what we know about the spider bite.

Source: Mega

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Kyle Rittenhouse wound up with a pretty serious spider bite.

In the post in question, Kyle wrote, "The communists couldn't take me out and I'll be damned if I let a brown recluse take me out," alongside pictures of himself in the hospital and an image of the bite, which appears to be on his leg. A brown recluse bite can be pretty serious, leading to swelling and even tissue death, which might explain why Rittenhouse decided to go to the hospital for treatment.

Although he hasn't provided many details on how he was bitten or what he was treated with, it seems like he's going to make a full recovery. "The spider, like the commies, also thought it was a good idea to come after me while I was armed," he wrote, referring to the shootings he committed in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020. "He did not survive," he added.

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Reaction to the news of Rittenhouse's hospitalization has been mixed.

Because Rittenhouse is such a controversial figure, and because he has leaned so fully into the controversy that defined his young life, there were plenty of people who celebrated the news that he had been hospitalized, as strange as that might sound. "Hey man, I speak for most when I say I hope whatever you're going through gets worse," one person wrote in reply to his post on X.

The communists couldn't take me out and i'll be damned if I let a brown recluse take me out. pic.twitter.com/75xSoshhdv — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) May 6, 2026 Source: X/@rittenhouse2a

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"Rarely fatal, but there's a good chance you won't regain feeling for a while. Lose weight," another person added in a comment that seems to have been designed to be mean. For every comment that seemed to wish ill on Rittenhouse, there were just as many offering their support to the right-wing influencer during his time in the hospital.

"Activated charcoal powder! Trust me! It stops the infection! Make a paste with water and put it on the bite! It's messy but it works! I am a physician and have never had it fail!" one person wrote. "You got this," Senator Rand Paul added. All in all, it seems like it was a relatively minor inconvenience for Rittenhouse, and there were people in the comments who suggested that you don't even always have to go to the hospital for those kinds of bites.