Kylie Kelce Recalled Her Miscarriage Experience During an Episode of Her Podcast "I emphasize the fact that this still hurts after having four children." By Diego Peralta Updated Oct. 2 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

In 1988, October was established as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. The occasion commemorates every family that has suffered after losing their children. While people might know the Kelce family from their NFL accomplishments, as well as their connection to celebrities such as Taylor Swift, they are now sharing their own experience with pregnancy loss with fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Kelce played football for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kylie Kelce is the host of her own podcast. However, there is a heartbreaking moment from their lives that they rarely talk about. Kylie had a miscarriage a few years back. Here's what we know about the tragedy that continues to affect the Kelce family.

Kylie Kelce lost a baby before forming a family with Jason.

According to People, Kylie took some time during an episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast to talk about her miscarriage. The internet celebrity has a lovely family, but before she gave birth to four healthy babies, losing her first child was devastating. In 2018, Kylie and Jason attempted to have a baby for the first time. Six weeks into the pregnancy, everything appeared to be going well for the kid's development.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie and Jason told Donna, Ed, and Travis Kelce that they were expecting a baby. The entire family was happy for the couple. The news was delivered to the family during the trip they took for the Philadelphia Eagles game that took place in London that year. Unfortunately, everything changed for the expecting parents in a matter of weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Medical staff weren't able to locate the baby's heartbeat on their equipment. "Essentially, I had had what you would refer to as a missed miscarriage. It means that your body did not realize that the pregnancy was no longer viable," she shared. "It felt like everything went into slow motion. And they could not find the baby on the doppler.”

Kylie's miscarriage affected her approach to subsequent pregnancies.

Kylie continued her retelling in an emotional state of vulnerability, recognizing that what happened still affects her deeply. Attempting to have another kid was challenging for the couple. “I emphasize the fact that this still hurts after having four children, because it does. And it's OK,” Kylie added.

Article continues below advertisement