Cause of Death Finally Revealed for Adult Entertainer Kylie Page Kylie died on June 25, 2025 at the age of 28. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 21 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @therealkyliepagex

The cause of death for adult film entertainer Kylie Page has officially been disclosed. Kylie died on June 25, 2025, at the age of 28. She was found deceased inside her home.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie was born as Kylie Pylant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, per Entertainment Weekly. The popular adult film star is known for making 200 erotic films with the Canadian adult website Brazzers and Vixen Media Group. She also appeared in the 2017 Netflix series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On. The docuseries focused on the lives of people working in the adult film industry, and the Oklahoma native discussed her journey with substance abuse on the show.

Source: Instagram / @therealkyliepagex

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Page's cause of death was disclosed by the medical examiner.

According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner, the adult film star's cause of death was an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, per People. Brazzers shared a tribute to Kylie on social media upon learning of her untimely death.

"The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing," read the post shared on X. "Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness, and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, Kylie had recently celebrated being 60 days sober and regularly attending AA meetings. She had been to rehab a few years prior and lived in a sober house for a period of time. Kylie reportedly lost two uncles to addiction prior to her own death from an overdose. Her mom, Aimee, told the outlet that she'd been shopping at Target with a friend on the day she died.

Article continues below advertisement

Her family shared her obituary on Instagram. The post also noted, "Kylie was a light in every room. Magnetic, brilliant, and full of soul. She gave herself fully to her art, her fans, and the people she loved."

What happened to Kylie Page? What was her net worth?

Kylie was found dead inside her Los Angeles residence on June 25, 2025. According to The New York Post, the adult film star's residence contained fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in the home. Erotic pictures were also reportedly found scattered inside the residence by the authorities. The police found Kylie after a worried friend asked them to perform a wellness check. The authorities suspected an overdose after finding the fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia inside Kylie's residence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook

The family started a GoFundMe to raise funds to have Kylie's body brought back to Oklahoma and to help with the funeral expenses. According to Jobaaj News, the adult film actor had joined OnlyFans as an erotic model and earned approximately $20,000 per month on the website. Her net worth is estimated to be between $350,000 and $600,000.