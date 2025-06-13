Who Is Kylie Perkins? Learn All About the Influencer Who's Motivating Moms on TikTok The social media star has more than 2 million followers. By Niko Mann Published June 13 2025, 2:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @sociallykylie

People are wondering who TikTok star Kylie Perkins is after her page on the platform grew to over 2 million followers in a matter of a few weeks. According to The Cut, Kylie got half of her followers within a few days. The mom from North Carolina makes videos motivating other mothers who are feeling overwhelmed, and she does not incorporate any sugar-coating in her videos. In fact, she shouts in many of them, and some TikTokers say she uses shame to motivate her audience.

Kylie makes videos that show her daily routine while motivating other mothers to do their household chores as well, often in a blunt, no-nonsense manner. Her latest video has more than 16 million likes on TikTok. She captioned the post, "Today's a new day."

"Start treating waking up like the blessing that it is," she says in the video. "Every morning that you open your eyes, you are now blessed with a new day, new opportunities, a new chance to chase whatever it is that you've been trying to chase, and a fresh start. Wake up this morning, take care of yourself, take care of your home, take care of the blessings that you have. Let's do it." As Kylie opens her curtains and makes her bed, she gives her audience more advice.

"This morning, when you open up your curtains, be grateful for the fact that it's a brand new day," she says. "You don't know how today is gonna go. So, don't treat it like it's already gonna be a bad day, because you don't know what's to come ... It's kinda like treating your new boyfriend like he's the one that cheated, not your ex." "What happened yesterday is not today's fault."

Not bad advice, but some people in the comment section didn't like Kylie's tone in the video. One wrote, "Yelling at us now just hits different. Pass." Another TikToker joked, "Why you yelling?? I thought it was a good day." The video prompted one commenter to reply, "Why is she always yelling?" Other TikTokers left more positive comments for Kylie. "Ignore the hate. Standing up for humans is never a bad choice."

"Here’s me not cancelling Kylie Perkins," added another. "We love you girl !!!!!! You are the best," noted one, adding that Kylie motivates her daily. "Let the haters hate keep going, girl you motivate me every day."

Kylie also shared a video about the ongoing attack by the Trump Administration on immigrants. Protests against the mass deportations happening in Los Angeles prompted the president to send in the National Guard and the Marines, against the wishes of local law enforcement and the governor, per The Associated Press.