Lady Louise Windsor's Noticeably Red Hands Has Royal Family Supporters Worried "Breaking news Lady Louise has her uncle’s hands By Anna Quintana Published July 6 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: James Whatling / MEGA

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Lady Louise recently celebrated her graduation from St Andrews University, the same university Prince William attended and where he met his future wife Kate Middleton. However, while showing off her diploma, royal family supporters noticed Lady Louise's noticeably red hands and are concerned about her health.

Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

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Does Lady Louise Windsor have a disability or known health condition? Her red hands explained.

"Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University! Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree," read the caption alongside the photo shared to the official Instagram account of the King and Queen of England. She graduated with a joint degree in English Literature and International Relations.

Another photo was shared of Lady Louise also receiving the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Awards at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. However, her red hands sparked debate in the comments sections of the posts, prompting the comments to be shut off. Many compared her hands to those of her uncle, King Charles, who has hands with a similar look.

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However, the royal family has never shared any information publicly related to Lady Louise's hands. That did not stop the mean comments on other social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). Many came to her defense. "I’ve seen some really rude posts regarding Lady Louise today and won’t share the posts. What has she ever done to deserve some hateful comments?" one person tweeted. "Lady Louise is a wonderful young lady, and to see some people trash-talking her makes you see how hateful so many can be."

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Lady Louise Windsor did undergo surgery on her hands when she was a baby.

Lady Louise underwent major surgery at just 18 months old, after being born with the eye condition known as esotropia. "Esotropia is one of several types of Strabismus, which is the condition of eye turns or deviating eyes. Esotropia is the most common type of Strabismus, occurring in approximately one to two per cent of the population," per The College of Optometrists in Vision Development.

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The initial surgery was not successful, but in 2014, Louise underwent a second surgery and it helped her vision. "Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny," her mother Sophie said to Hello!. "And it takes time to correct it. You've got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other."