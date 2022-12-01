Former Lady-in-Waiting Susan Hussey's Net Worth May Be Less Than You Think

In her post, Fulani described a woman she called "Lady SH" who looked at her nametag and then proceeded to badger her for several minutes with questions about where she was from. The questions included:

"What part of Africa are you from?”

“What Nationality are you?”

“Where do you really come from?”

“Where do your people come from?”

“When did you first come here?”

Fulani said that she repeatedly responded that she was British, and that her family had come to the U.K. in the 1950s.