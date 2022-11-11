Who Is Hasnat Khan? ‘The Crown’ Puts the Soulmate of Princess Diana Front and Center

On The Crown, we see Hasnat, played by Humayun Saeed, meet Elizabeth Debicki’s spot-on Princess Diana at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

The royal had been on hand to visit a friend who was undergoing heart surgery. Fictional Diana refers to Hasnat as “dishy.” Real-life accounts, like the one shared by Sarah Bradford in her book Diana, reveal that when Diana first saw Hasnat, she gushed, “Isn’t he drop-dead gorgeous?”