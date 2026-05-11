‘Landman’ Season 3 Is Coming: Everything We Know About the Release Date Tommy Norris may have lost M-Tex, but his next move could spark an even bigger oil war in West Texas. By Darrell Marrow Published May 11 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Paramount

Fans of Landman can relax a little. The oil is still flowing, the family dynamic is still messy, and Tommy Norris is not riding off into the West Texas sunset anytime soon. Taylor Sheridan created Landman as a Paramount+ drama about power, money, oil, family, and survival in West Texas. Billy Bob Thornton leads the series as Tommy Norris, a sharp-tongued oil executive who constantly puts out fires for M-Tex Oil.

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The cast also includes Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Andy Garcia as Gallino, Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris, Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, Paulina Chávez as Ariana, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone, James Jordan as Dale Bradley, Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, Colm Feore as Nathan, and Mustafa Speaks as Theodore “Boss” Ramone. The show has now built a cult following, and fans are eagerly waiting for Season 3.

Source: Paramount

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When will Season 3 of ‘Landman’ air?

Paramount+ renewed Landman for Season 3 in December 2025, while Season 2 was still airing. The decision made sense. According to Paramount, Season 2 pulled more than 9.2 million streaming views for its premiere episode within its first two days. That made it the most-watched premiere for any Paramount+ original series at the time.

Paramount+ still has not announced an official release date for Landman Season 3. The streamer’s Season 3 guide explains that the premiere date “has not yet been announced.” However, the release pattern gives fans a solid clue. Season 1 premiered on Nov. 17, 2024, while Season 2 premiered on Nov. 16, 2025. Both seasons featured 10 episodes and launched in late fall. Because of that pattern, November 2026 looks like the safest guess.

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But Paramount+ has not officially confirmed that timeline. There is also a promising production update. Director Stephen Kay said at The Hollywood Reporter’s Directors in Focus event that the season is being edited as it films. “We're cutting while we're shooting, and so it'll hopefully be out soon,” Stephen confirmed, per TechRadar.

Source: Paramount

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Where does Season 3 begin?

Season 3 of Landman will begin with a major reset. Season 2 ended with Cami firing Tommy from M-Tex after he spent two seasons trying to keep the company alive. Instead of disappearing, Tommy launched his own company, CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle, with help from T.L., Cooper, Nathan, Rebecca, Dale, and several other familiar faces.