Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Larenz Tate Married His Wife, Tomasina Parrott, After an Adorable Meet-Cute The ageless actor has been spoken for since the turn of the century. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 6 2024, 6:37 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

While life has challenges for almost everyone, some are more fortunate than others, especially in the genetic department. Actor Larenz Tate is undoubtedly one of them, as he's aged finer than fine wine, OK?? Since he burst onto the scene in the '90s, Larenz has perfected playing the attractive, mostly sweet, sometimes overtly spicy man (I will NEVER forgive that dog scene in Why Do Fools Fall in Love?).

Article continues below advertisement

And the roles haven't stopped over time, with him playing a charming yet cutthroat lawyer on Power Book II: Ghost until the show wrapped in October 2024. Off-screen, Larenz is just as irresistible, as seen on his social media accounts and in interviews. But, sorry, ladies, gentlemen, and non-binary peeps alike, he's been taken for some time and doesn't want that to change anytime soon. However, is he married? Here's what to know.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Larenz Tate married his wife, in 2006, after the birth of their first child.

Larenz has been married to actor Tomasina Parrott for over a decade. The couple began dating in 2000, at the height of the actor's fame. In a July 2023 interview with Buzzfeed's Cocoa Butter, the actor shared how Jamie Foxx helped bring him and his wife together.

"Jamie had a party, there was someone he was going to meet that he invited, and she had a friend," Larenz recalled. "Foxx was like, 'Look, I need you to be a wingman and entertain her.' I was like, 'Bro, I ain't your wingman knock it off.' That friend would ultimately become the person that I spend my life journey with as my wife. Twenty-three years ago."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Larenz and Tomasina dated for six years. During their courtship, they welcomed their first child, Miles, in July 2006. After a 23-month engagement, the couple eventually married in November 2006, four months after their son was born. Today, the couple is proud parents of four, welcoming sons Zander and Zion and their fourth child, whose identity they've kept from Larenz's fans, per XONecole.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Larenz Tate and Nia Long ever date?

Larenz and his wife's love story is a meet-cute fit for a rom-com. The Chicago native knows a thing or two about the genre, since he starred in one of the greatest of all time, Love Jones, alongside Nia Long. During the film, which they controversially paid homage to in a campaign for Walmart, Larenz and Nia had instant chemistry. So much so that fans always wondered if they took their romance off screen.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, or fortunately for their acting chops, Nia and Larenz never dated. However, they're still close friends, as was evident in their Walmart campaign. While discussing the partnership with FoodSided, Larenz said giving fans a glimpse of his and Nia's characters, Nina and Darius's love in 2024 was an instant "yes" due to their unwavering love for the film.