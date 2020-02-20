We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Where Is Larry Ray's Daughter Now After His Indictment?

Larry Ray, the man who indoctrinated his daughter's Sarah Lawrence College classmates into a cult exposed last year by New York Magazine's The Cut, was indicted on Feb. 11, 2020 for sex trafficking, extortion, conspiracy and other charges.

As the story, titled "The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence," details, Sarah Lawrence student Talia Ray invited her father to crash at her dorm at the beginning of sophomore year and he essentially never left. Then, over the course of nearly a decade, he lured and groomed Talia's roommates into a sex cult.