School's out for Summer! Here Are 10 Memes to Celebrate the Last Day of School
To quote High School Musical 2, "What time is it? Summertime!"
Yes, the day every single student has been waiting for is finally here — the last day of school. For the next three months, kids will live an education-free life, saying "goodbye to rules" and hasta la vista to 6 a.m. wake-up calls.
With that said, we've compiled a few of our favorite memes to celebrate the last day of school.
Check them out below, and happy summer everyone!
The teachers are the most eager to leave school for the summer!
If you thought the students were excited for the last day of school, we advise you to direct your attention to the teachers.
Every single teacher will be running out of the school building, trampling students left and right to make it out as quick as possible — similarly to how George escapes the birthday party fire on Seinfeld.
Channel your inner Clone Trooper on the last day of school.
We truly live and breathe Star Wars, and we couldn't pass up how relatable the Clone Troopers are.
So, when the last day of school comes around, embrace your inner Clone Trooper and inform your teacher that you no longer have to follow their stereotypical "the bell doesn't dismiss you, I do" order.
Bernie gets it.
We have to laugh because this person has to stay for lunch on the last day of school. When we were in high school, our township always had half days, meaning all the students said "sayonara" by 11:40 a.m. Talk about a perfect start to summer!
Definitely trying to get that perfect attendance award.
This is a true story from this writer: During their last day of 9th grade, they were one of the only people in school; some of the teachers didn't even bother to show up! It was absolutely insane.
Plot twist: 'Braveheart' is about the last day of school.
If you're looking at last day of school memes, chances are you'll see this all over the internet. The Braveheart freedom scene is a staple in the meme community, and we just couldn't pass up the opportunity to include it for all to enjoy.
This made us so nostalgic over Kahoot!
We wouldn't be surprised if modern-day sixth graders had no clue about this super iconic Rick Astley reference; however, their lack of awareness still wouldn't stop us from referring to them as "uncultured swines."
There's always time to hang out over the summer!
We love a good Ted Lasso reference, but this meme confuses us.
Is there some rule that students can't see each other over summer break? If we weren't on a family vacation or playing travel sports, we always found time to hang out with our friends without the looming anxiety of school work.
"It's over ... It's finally over."
Following a grueling nine months of attending school five days a week, it's over. The early morning wake-up calls, the endless amounts of homework and exams ... it's all over for now.
As Pepper Potts once said in Avengers: Endgame, "you can rest now."
No more freedom between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
While the kids anticipate their long-awaited freedom, their parents are probably off somewhere, crying and blasting R.E.M.'s critically acclaimed single, "It's the End of the World as We Know It," on repeat.
What is there left to learn?!
The students really said, "look at me ... I'm the captain now."