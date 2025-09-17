‘Deb’s House’ Contestants Have a Tense “Last Supper” Ahead of Another Elimination (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) The Season 2 drama ruined Deb's plans for the ladies to have a relaxing dinner at home. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 17 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: WeTV

On WeTV's Deb's House, famed music manager Deb Antney searches for the next big star to breathe life into the music scene. In Season 2 of the show, she's doing it again, this time aiming to revive R&B's romantic roots by focusing on the best of the genre, rather than the sometimes hypersexualized songs that have dominated it over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Part of Deb's approach to finding her "one" in R&B was to gather eight up-and-coming singers that she found on TikTok to live in, you guessed it, Deb's House. And while everyone there is on the same page in terms of their desire to make their dreams come true, many of them don't see eye to eye. The competitors proved as much during what's described in an exclusive clip shared with Distractify as "The Last Supper."

Source: WeTV

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Deb's House' Season 2 cast had an awkward "last supper" amid tension.

In the clip, Deb shared that the ladies have been through a lot within the last few weeks. Once she realized they might be a little overwhelmed, she decided to give them a night off to enjoy the softer side of the house, including a catered dinner. In the episode, Deb also awards the golden mic to the winner of a vocal challenge, and the gloves come off when she delivers the challenge.

"Tonight is the final night of groups. I think they understand the game a little bit now," Deb said. "I'm going to give the ladies a little chill night, and they're going to have dinner on me. I had a special chef cook up a little something and a night where they can just relax." The spread looks decadent as the remaining group members sit down for their meal in their decorated meeting room. Unfortunately, despite the good food, the bad drama within the house has some contestants losing their appetite.

Article continues below advertisement

As one contestant notes, the drama is so chaotic that they had lost their appetite, though they were able to eat a few bites. However, another singer, Kim, who has issues with several group members, decides she isn't even going to eat the same meal as her fellow contestants. While everyone has no problem eating the food, Kim opts to eat a Rice Krispies treat instead. "Kim don't want to eat with him," fellow contestant Dacia bluntly said. "And I don't blame her, but me, I'm going to go ahead and make me a little plate."

Article continues below advertisement

Although Dacia also expressed being over the drama in a previous episode, she added that none of her R&B beefs were greater than her hunger cues. "Sister, I know you trying to stick to your stand on business, but can you go ahead pass me that jerk chicken real quick?" Dacia jokes. "I got to make a little plate. I ain't ate all day." Following the "last supper," Deb will send two contestants home, bringing us closer to crowning a winner.