Home > Television > Power Source: Getty Images What Is LaToya Tonodeo's Ethnicity? Here's Everything We Know About the Star By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 7 2023, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

One thing about Power Book II: Ghost fans is that they are passionate about their favorite characters. With that in mind, heated debates about the hit series frequently persist on social media, in particular Twitter. However, fans do agree that Power Book II: Ghost has one of the best-looking ensembles casts on television — from Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate) to Brushaundria Carmichael (LightSkinKeisha).

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, fans have been very vocal about Diana Tejada’s (Latoya Tonodeo) beauty, and we get it. Not only is LaToya gorgeous, but the 25-year-old also stands as one of Hollywood’s rising young stars and is currently off the dating market. So, what is LaToya Tonodeo’s ethnicity? Here’s what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is LaToya Tonodeo's ethnicity?

According to Legit, LaToya has Black and Hispanic roots. The outlet shares that LaToya’s parents are of mixed descent. However, since LaToya seems to keep her family out of the public eye, it’s not known if the information is correct. That said, LaToya’s surname, Tonodeo, has sparked speculation that the actress likely has Hispanic roots.

Article continues below advertisement

LaToya Tonodeo’s character, Diana Tejada, is seeking to find independence from her family in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Diana has been through a lot with her family on Power Book II: Ghost — from outing Monet's (Mary J.Blige) secret about Zeke's identity to frequently disobeying her parents' rules. Now, the newly minted Stansfield University student is ready to separate herself from her family and find true independence.

In the series, Diana realizes that her family is using her. Now that Diana is enrolled at Stansfield, she is using the opportunity to break away from the family and the business.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Starz LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada on 'Power Book II: Ghost'

Tensions are high between Diana and her mother, Monet. As for her father, Lorenzo (Berto Colon), he has been supplying her with product to sell drugs on campus. So, it’s understandable why Diana is at her wit's end with the Tejada family dynamic. Judging by the Season 3 trailer for Power Book II: Ghost, Diana may succeed in making a clean break from the Tejada family.