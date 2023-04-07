Distractify
Latoya Tonodeo
Source: Getty Images

What Is LaToya Tonodeo's Ethnicity? Here's Everything We Know About the Star

Tatayana Yomary
By

Apr. 7 2023

One thing about Power Book II: Ghost fans is that they are passionate about their favorite characters.

With that in mind, heated debates about the hit series frequently persist on social media, in particular Twitter.

However, fans do agree that Power Book II: Ghost has one of the best-looking ensembles casts on television — from Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate) to Brushaundria Carmichael (LightSkinKeisha).

Furthermore, fans have been very vocal about Diana Tejada’s (Latoya Tonodeo) beauty, and we get it.

Not only is LaToya gorgeous, but the 25-year-old also stands as one of Hollywood’s rising young stars and is currently off the dating market.

So, what is LaToya Tonodeo’s ethnicity? Here’s what we know.

Latoya Tonodeo
Source: Getty Images
What is LaToya Tonodeo's ethnicity?

According to Legit, LaToya has Black and Hispanic roots.

The outlet shares that LaToya’s parents are of mixed descent. However, since LaToya seems to keep her family out of the public eye, it’s not known if the information is correct.

That said, LaToya’s surname, Tonodeo, has sparked speculation that the actress likely has Hispanic roots.

LaToya Tonodeo’s character, Diana Tejada, is seeking to find independence from her family in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Diana has been through a lot with her family on Power Book II: Ghost — from outing Monet's (Mary J.Blige) secret about Zeke's identity to frequently disobeying her parents' rules.

Now, the newly minted Stansfield University student is ready to separate herself from her family and find true independence.

In the series, Diana realizes that her family is using her. Now that Diana is enrolled at Stansfield, she is using the opportunity to break away from the family and the business.

Diana Tejada on Power Book II: Ghost portrayed by Latoya Tonodeo
Source: Starz

LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada on 'Power Book II: Ghost'

Tensions are high between Diana and her mother, Monet. As for her father, Lorenzo (Berto Colon), he has been supplying her with product to sell drugs on campus. So, it’s understandable why Diana is at her wit's end with the Tejada family dynamic.

Judging by the Season 3 trailer for Power Book II: Ghost, Diana may succeed in making a clean break from the Tejada family.

However, nothing is ever as it seems in the Powerverse. So, only time will tell if Diana’s efforts are successful.

Catch new episodes of Power Book II: Ghost Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.

