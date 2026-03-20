Who Is Latto's Baby Father? The "Big Mama" Rapper Reveals She's Expecting Her First Child "I only took one test because I already knew what it was.” By Tatayana Yomary Published March 20 2026, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Cheers to manifestation! In case you’ve been out of the loop, Latto has made an announcement with double the impact. The “Clayco” native took to social media to share news of her pregnancy and her forthcoming album, "Big Mama," scheduled for release on May 29.

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As fans and fellow celebrities have shared their congratulations, some are wondering who the father of her child is. After all, the rapper has been known to keep the details of her private life a secret — despite occasionally dropping easter eggs about various rumors. So, who is Latto’s baby father? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Source: MEGA

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Who is Latto’s baby father?

It’s no secret that Latto’s baby daddy is none other than rapper 21 Savage. Latto took to Instagram on March 19, 2026, to share the news with two posts, after initially teasing her announcement.

In the second video, Latto is seen wearing a two-piece set as she raps the lyrics to her new song, “Business & Personal.” The video shows Latto rapping the lyrics, “Car seat, got a kid on the way as she sits in a rocking chair and winks at someone out of the frame.

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Then, as we hear the lyrics, “It’s personal,” a tattooed hand can be seen cradling Latto’s baby bump. We then hear the lyrics, “This s--t business and personal,” as Latto’s hand touches her baby bump and slightly covers the tattooed hand.

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Eagle-eyed fans immediately recognized the hand as 21 Savage's. The rapper has distinctive tattoos on his hand that can’t be missed. So of course, the cat is officially out of the bag.

Source: MEGA

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21 Savage and Latto are expecting their first bundle of joy together. While this is a first for Latto, 21 is already a father of three: a daughter, Rhian, and two sons, Kamari and Ashaad. He shares Rhian with another woman and the two sons with Keyanna Joseph, the woman fans believe to be his wife. However, CapitalXtra reported that Keyanna has filed for divorce, but it remains unclear at this time.

Rumors have persisted for years about Latto and 21 Savage’s relationship.

Fans of 21 Savage know that he is partial to privacy. And while Latto seemingly aligns with that stance, her behavior over the years suggests that the relationship was an open secret.

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Source: MEGA

Rumors about their relationship first kicked off in 2020. Latto and 21 Savage were believed to be spending time in Puerto Rico that year for her birthday as they both posted photos of themselves separately, but in the same location. The rumors only intensified in 2021, after 21 Savage made a massive slip-up by posting a photo of Latto and calling her his “twin” with heart-eye emojis.

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And of course, once the post of Latto’s ear went viral, which shows the anime Sheyaa, which happens to be 21 Savage’s first name, the world pretty much knew it was a done deal. Still, both parties continued to deny the romance.

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However, things shifted in late 2025, after Latto’s interesting encounter with TMZ. After being spotted in NYC by TMZ, she was asked about her outfit for the day, when she showed off her vintage Chanel ensemble and shared that she was going to have dinner with her husband.

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Photographers took a moment to ask if she’s “not tired of people asking about 21” and her response made everyone’s ears perk up. “No! My man, my man, my man,” Latto yelled out.