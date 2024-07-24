Lauren Alaina Mourns Her Father's Death: "I Really Don't Have the Words Yet"

On the morning of July 24, 2024, singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina took to social media to announce the death of her father, J.J. Suddeth. According to the Academy of Country Music Award winner, her dad passed away on Tuesday night.

What happened? What was J.J. Suddeth's cause of death? Alongside details of J.J.'s death, we also remember Lauren's stepfather, Sam Ranker, who died of cancer in late 2018.

Lauren Alaina's father passed in 2024; her stepfather died of cancer in 2018.

On July 24, Lauren announced via Instagram that her dad had unexpectedly passed away on the night of Tuesday, July 23, 2024. "I really don't have the words yet," Lauren wrote, explaining that she would be unable to perform at her scheduled shows in Savannah, Ga., Virginia Beach, Va., and Charlotte, N.C. Instead, she will be returning home to be with her family during this difficult time.

Lauren proudly identified as a daddy's girl, having previously gushed about how proud she was of her dad for overcoming his alcohol addiction. "My dad is a recovering alcoholic and when my mom asked for a divorce, he checked himself into rehab," she revealed to Parade in January 2017. "They didn’t end up working it out, which is unfortunate, but it’s a blessing in disguise because my dad is sober and happy and a great man now and has grown so much because Mom asked for that divorce."

Sadly, this isn't the first time Lauren Alaina has grieved the loss of a father figure. For those unaware, Lauren's stepfather, Sam Ranker, died of stage 4 cancer on Oct. 21, 2018. "My stepdad, Sam ... was the purest example of how to love and live life fully," the Dancing with the Stars alum wrote on Instagram in October 2018. "His last few hours were some of the most amazing moments I know I will ever have the privilege of witnessing."

Lauren continued, "We are only here for a short amount of time, and we have to live like there is no tomorrow. I want us to all be a little more like Sam. He was strong. He was the most compassionate person in the world. He would go without to help a stranger. He was a great dad."

What was J.J. Suddeth's cause of death?

At the time of writing, J.J. Suddeth's cause of death remains undisclosed. Lauren provided few details in her statement, and it's unknown if her dad was battling an illness prior to his tragic passing in July 2024.

Many close friends and fans took to the comments section of Lauren's post, offering many prayers and sharing their support for the "Road Less Traveled" singer and her family. "Lauren. I am so so sorry for your loss," actress and singer Katie Stevens commented. "We are wrapping you in our love and prayers."

The Academy of Country Music (ACM)'s official Instagram account also offered sympathy to Lauren, writing, "On behalf of the Academy, we are so sorry for your loss. Sending our love and prayers to you and your family."