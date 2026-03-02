Law Roach Says Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Married, and Social Media Users Are in Shock "You missed it." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 2 2026, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Love in Hollywood! Zendaya and Tom Holland are an A-list couple who know how to keep their relationship private. While the pair are both megastars in their own right, they share a mutual understanding of the importance of keeping their union private. And of course, that has only made fans even more interested in their relationship dynamic.

Article continues below advertisement

Ever since rumors of their engagement ran rampant in January 2025, fans have been watching the couple like a hawk. While the pair has remained tight-lipped about wedding plans, it appears that the couple has already tied the knot. Yes, according to Zendaya’s trusted friend and stylist, Law Roach, she and Tom are already married. Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach says that Zendaya and Tom Holland are already married.

Law has set social media ablaze. While attending the 2026 Actor Awards, the notable stylist had an interesting chat with Access Hollywood about Zendaya and Tom’s relationship status.

"The wedding has already happened," he told the reporter while on the red carpet. "You missed it," he teased. The reporter immediately asked if it was true, and Law doubled down. “It’s very true,” while laughing.

Article continues below advertisement

While some people are taking Law’s charismatic way of revealing the news as an indicator that he may be trying to throw the public off, many fans believe he’s telling the truth. After all, Zendaya and Tom are notoriously private about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly started dating in 2016.

Per People, a source told the outlet that Zendaya and Tom started dating after they were cast alongside one another in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," the source shared in July 2017. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Rumors continued to run rampant for years, until a kiss sealed the deal. The outlet shares that the world knew the romance was real after the pair was seen kissing in a car in 2021. From there, both parties talked around the topic of them being in a relationship and, more so, about the struggle to keep things private.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya & Tom Holland appear to confirm dating rumors after they were spotted kissing. (via Page Six) pic.twitter.com/tgIOTnCxtS — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 2, 2021

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” Zendaya told GQ in November 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom mirrored Zendaya’s views and spoke to their yearning for as much privacy as possible. "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told the publication.

Tom Holland and his beautiful girlfriend Zendaya spotted In London recently pic.twitter.com/59SVvAMvYH — Tom Holland Updates (@thomsupdates) May 31, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Over the last few years, the pair has given fans some insight into their dynamic and keeping their union sacred. So, with a few interviews in mind, the pair make a point of keeping details about their relationship on the low.