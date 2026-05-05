Former Scientologist Leah Remini Criticizes Scientology ‘speedrun’ TikTok Trend
"Please focus on exposing the dangers of Scientology, not making a spectacle out of it."
Leah Remini is weighing in on a viral TikTok trend involving Scientology buildings. The trend, often called a "speedrun," shows people entering locations tied to the organization and filming their interactions for social media.
In a recent Instagram post, Leah, who was a member of Scientology for 35 years until she left in 2013, made it clear that she understands the intent behind some of the videos, but warned that the approach may ultimately do more harm than good.
Leah Remini says the Scientology “speedrun” trend is unhelpful
The former King of Queens actress didn't hold back when addressing the trend, saying videos that involve running into Scientology buildings and provoking reactions are "unhelpful" -- regardless of why people are doing it.
“I wanted to weigh in on this recent trend of people running into Scientology buildings, causing chaos, and posting the videos on social media,” she wrote on Instagram.
She added that whether people are chasing “social media clout” or trying to expose alleged abuses, “by engaging in these actions, they are unwittingly helping Scientology.”
Leah Remini explains how the trend could reinforce Scientology beliefs
Drawing from her own experience, Leah explained that confrontational behavior could actually strengthen the beliefs of people still inside the organization.
She said members are "deeply indoctrinated and radicalized" and often believe they are helping others, which can make outside actions feel like confirmation of what they've been taught.
“If someone is brainwashed for years into believing the outside world is filled with dangerous lunatics,” Leah wrote, “a group of people running through a Scientology building is only going to confirm that belief.”
Leah Remini urges people to focus on real awareness
Leah emphasized that she supports raising awareness about Scientology, but said this particular trend risks turning something serious into a spectacle.
“Please focus on exposing the dangers of Scientology, not making a spectacle out of it,” she wrote, urging creators to rethink how they approach the topic.
Leah also noted that high-level leaders in Scientology would not be in the buildings seen in these videos, adding that those individuals are protected by multiple layers of security.
Previously, Leah opened up about leaving the Church of Scientology after decades, and how the absence of Shelly Miscavige, the wife of the church's leader, David Miscavige, was the catalyst.
"I don't understand how a human being goes from being seen everywhere David is to not being seen. Then I was told that I didn't have the f---ing rank to ask about Shelly Miscavige," she explained to Documentary.org.
She went on to add the hardest part about leaving the church, adding, "Losing my family. The second part was losing all of my friends of 30-plus years. Also, losing my community and losing this false purpose, which was, as Scientologists, we thought that we are saving mankind and the world."