Former Scientologist Leah Remini Criticizes Scientology ‘speedrun’ TikTok Trend

I wanted to weigh in on this recent trend of people running into Scientology buildings, causing chaos, and posting the videos on social media. Whether these people are doing it for social media clout or to genuinely expose the abuses of Scientology, what they are doing is unhelpful, and by engaging in these actions, they are unwittingly helping Scientology. I want as many people as possible talking about the dangers and criminality of Scientology. But I spent decades on the other side of this, and if I had been confronted by people running through Scientology buildings and harassing me or staff, it would have pushed me further into Scientology. That is because Scientologists are deeply indoctrinated and radicalized and believe they are helping people. They have been brainwashed over many years into believing the outside world is filled with chaos and criminality, and that their mission, one they believe they are on through countless lifetimes, is to help eradicate this chaos. If someone is brainwashed for years into believing the outside world is filled with dangerous lunatics who wish to impede Scientology, a group of people running through a Scientology building is only going to confirm that belief and lead them to dedicate themselves even more to the cause they believe in. Mike Rinder and I discussed this on our podcast Fair Game: Scientologists, in particular Scientology Sea Org members, have a level of dedication and radicalization to Scientology that surpasses that of a jihadist terrorist. Running through a building is not going to break that or lead them to reconsider what they’ve given up their entire lives for. I also want to note that any Scientology building that someone is allowed to easily enter from the street is not a building where someone like David Miscavige or any senior Scientology executive is going to be. People at that level of Scientology’s criminal leadership will be behind gates and many layers of security. Please focus on exposing the dangers of Scientology, not making a spectacle out of it.