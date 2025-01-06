Did Scientology Whistleblower Mike Rinder Reconnect With His Older Children Before Death? Mike had three biological children and one stepson across two marriages. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 6 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The passing of one of Scientology’s most prominent critics has drawn fresh attention to his life and family. Mike Rinder, known for his work exposing the practices of the Church of Scientology, died on Jan. 5, 2025, at the age of 69. His journey from a high-ranking member of the church to a whistleblower had a lasting impact, but it also came at a personal cost — a relationship with two of his children.

Mike Rinder's children have become a central focus as his life and legacy are revisited. His relationships reflected both the struggles he faced after leaving Scientology and the joys he found in creating a new family. Mike's death leaves his followers with one big question: Was he able to reconnect with his two older children prior to his passing?

Mike Rinder’s decision to leave Scientology forced the estrangement from some of his children.

For decades, Mike was deeply involved in the Church of Scientology. He rose to one of its most senior positions, managing public relations and legal affairs. In 2007, he left the church, saying he experienced abuse and lost faith in its leader, David Miscavige.

After his departure, Mike became one of Scientology’s most outspoken critics. He co-hosted Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and a podcast, Fair Game. Both of which brought attention to the church’s disconnection policy. This rule forced some of Mike’s children, Taryn and Benjamin, to sever ties with him. The loss deeply affected him and shaped his advocacy for victims of Scientology.

Mike faced challenges with his children from his first marriage.

During his time in Scientology, Mike was married to Cathy Bernardini. The couple had two children, Taryn and Benjamin. When he left the church, Cathy and their children chose to follow Scientology’s policy of disconnection.

Despite this estrangement, Mike tried to reconnect with his son in 2010 during Benjamin’s cancer treatment. Benjamin declined to meet with him. Taryn, who remains a Scientology member, has defended the church and publicly criticized her father’s actions. Sadly, he was still estranged from Taryn and Benjamin at the time of his passing.

Mike’s life with his second wife Christie and their children brought him new joy.

After leaving Scientology, Mike started a new chapter of his life. He met Christie King Collbran, a former Scientologist who had also left the organization. The couple married in 2013 and raised two children together: their son, Jack, and Christie’s son from a previous relationship, Shane.

Christie did what she could to support Mike’s efforts to expose Scientology’s practices. Their life together was a source of stability and happiness, offering him a chance to create the kind of family dynamic he had longed for after losing contact with his older children.

Through his advocacy, Mike shed light on the struggles of those who have left Scientology and sought to support others affected by its disconnection policy. His work alongside Leah brought global attention to the church’s practices.