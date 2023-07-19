Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Amazon Customer Asks Driver to Leave Package Outside Fence and Quickly Learned Why From barking to biting to chasing, canines around the globe seemingly have a vendetta against any delivery driver approaching their owner’s property. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 19 2023, Published 2:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@culiacankennels

It’s no secret that dogs and delivery drivers don’t often mesh well. From barking to biting to chasing, canines around the globe seemingly have a vendetta against anyone entering their owner’s property.

And from a dog’s perspective, it makes sense. Animals love defending their humans more than anything. But sometimes, things can get out of hand. Case in point? One TikTok creator’s pups who recently upped the ante when encountering a delivery driver.

On the vertical video app, @culiacankennels shared a jaw-dropping video of their dogs’ response to an Amazon worker failing to read the instructions about leaving their package outside their fence. And the result was messy, to say the least. Here’s what happened.

Source: TikTok/@culiacankennels

A delivery driver didn’t follow instructions to leave a package outside the fence, and two dogs ripped it to shreds.

In their viral video, @culiacankennels posted astounding footage of what happened when a delivery driver dropped their package off on the other side of their fence. “When the instructions say leave the products outside the fence,” the creator wrote.

As soon as the Amazon employee reached his arm between the railing and prepared to set down the box, two massive Italian mastiffs came bounding out of nowhere.

However, that wasn’t the most startling part. One of the giant dogs then leaped into the air and ripped the package out of the delivery driver’s hand.

The mastiffs proceeded to tear the box to shreds in the yard as the Amazon worker stood there unsure of what to do. With a look of defeat on his face, the driver simply walked away and let the dogs have their fun with the remnants of the package.

Social media had lots to say about the delivery driver and dog package fiasco.

Source: TikTok/@culiacankennels

Naturally, TikTok users couldn’t believe what they witnessed as they watched the two mastiffs aggressively tearing the Amazon package apart. Many seemed to think that the delivery driver tried doing the customers a service by refusing to follow the instructions about leaving the box outside the fence to avoid getting stolen.

“Yeah, seems odd to leave those instructions,” one person noted. “He thought he was being considerate.” Another person added from the POV of the Amazon worker, “‘On the street? This must be a typo. Let me just … oh.’”

Others agreed. “He must have gone, ‘Oh, now I see,’” someone joked. One former Amazon employee in the comment section also defended the driver, explaining that the company tells workers not to leave packages outside of gates to prevent theft.

On the other hand, there was another consensus that the owner of the two dogs was at fault. “Train those beasts,” one person urged. “Sheesh.”