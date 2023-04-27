Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Source: Instagram/@therealleleeswv Leanne "LeLee" Lyons of SWV SWV Singer Leanne "LeLee" Lyons Talks Her Erotica Audio Book and Lipstick Line (EXCLUSIVE) What is Leanne "LeLee" Lyons from SWV's net worth? Read 'Distractify's exclusive interview with the 'SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B' star! By Pretty Honore Apr. 27 2023, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Coko, Taj George, and LeLee Lyons — the triad of singers who make up the best-selling 90s girl group, SWV — made their Bravo debut alongside their longtime rivals, Xscape, in the 2023 premiere of Queens of R&B. The six-episode series saw both groups in their comeback season as they prepared to put on the reunion show of a lifetime.

We spoke to LeLee, who spilled the tea on her upcoming projects — including her lipstick line and an erotica audiobook. So what is her net worth? With the help of her newfound entrepreneurial endeavors, her bag is only getting bigger.

Source: Instagram/@therealleleeswv LeLee Lyons, Taj George, and Coko of SWV

What is SWV singer LeLee Lyons’ net worth?

LeLee of SWV is worth an estimated $500,000 per Celebrity Net Worth. As she heads into her second act, LeLee says she’s moving with intention. “We only have one time to do this thing called life. Because when it's over, it's over. Right? That's the truth,” she told us. “So I'm gonna live intentionally. I'm gonna do every damn thing that I ever wanted to do.”

One of those things, according to LeLee, is penning her first piece of erotica. In her interview with Distractify, LeLee got candid about the inspiration behind her new book, entitled, The Adventures of Sister Hot P—y, which chronicles the imaginary adventures of her sexy alter ego. “I'm a s—t talker at heart,” LeLee said with a smile. “I've always felt like it's certain things you talk about that'll get people's attention right away — and sex is one of those things.”

“Either you’re gonna get engaged or you're gonna feel uncomfortable. But that was the whole point of me doing the erotica book is because … why are people so uncomfortable talking about sex,” the singer asked. Over the years, writing has become a form of therapy for LeLee. This was especially true when it came to her memoir, I Regret the Day I Lost My Virginity: You Are Not Your Past.

"I am relaunching that book and adding like four new chapters; I added a new cover … you know, because so many things have transpired,” LeLee shared. “If you ever wanted to know anything about me. It's definitely in that book.”

Source: Instagram/@therealleleeswv Leanne "LeLee" Lyons of SWV