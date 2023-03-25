Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Where Are the Members of Xscape Now? Here Is What We Know About the '90s Group By Je'Kayla Crawford Mar. 25 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Stars of the show SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, Xscape is one of the most-recognized girl groups of the '90s. It is made up of Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, and sisters LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott.

Decades after their debut, where are the members now? Do they have any kids? Do they own any businesses? Here is what we know about each of the members of Xscape.

Where are the members of Xscape now? Kandi Burruss is a part of the 'Real Housewives' franchise.

Aside from singing, Kandi is also known for being a reality TV star. Currently, the 46-year-old stars in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has starred in countless other reality shows, including The Kandi Factory and Kandi's Ski Trip. She is the mother of three children.

When it comes to businesses, Kandi owns plenty. The singer has created two separate restaurant franchises, Blaze Steak and Seafood and the Old Lady Gang. All locations are in Georgia.

Kandi has said that, "The Old Lady Gang is my mom — Mama Joyce to a lot of people that watch Real Housewives — my Aunt Bertha and my Aunt Nora. My friend says, 'They are like a little gang!' Because they run things! Even though they’re three little old ladies, they still run things." Kandi even starred in a reality show about the restaurant called Kandi & The Gang.

Tiny Harris is also a reality TV star.

Similar to Kandi, Tiny is also frequently on reality TV shows. Mainly, the 47-year-old starred in the series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, with her husband and rapper T.I. The show ran for six seasons.

The show spotlighted the industry couple and their four kids, two of whom are a part of the music industry. Their oldest son, King Harris, is a rapper. And, their oldest daughter Zonnique Pullins, whose dad is Zonnie Pullins, used to be a part of the music group The Omg Girlz. She is currently pursuing a solo career.

Tamika Scott is a chef.

When she's not on stage, Tamika is cooking in her kitchen. In fact, in 2022 she released her first cookbook entitled Table Set Cooking With Tamika Scott: A Taste Of The South In Your Mouth.

She also owns her own Southern Fuse seasonings line, which she sells on her website. On her YouTube channel, The Real Tamika Scott, she shares videos that feature her making the recipes. She currently has received over 1 million views on her channel, since posting her first video back in 2019.

LaTocha Scott-Bivens is pursuing a solo career.