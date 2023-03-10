Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Source: Instagram/@therealtamikascott Tamika Scott and Her Husband Have Tyler Perry to Thank for Nearly 20 Years of Marriage By Elizabeth Randolph Mar. 10 2023, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

In the season premiere of the limited series, Tamika and LaTocha are barely speaking to one another. However, Tamika always has her husband, Darnell “Bigg” Winston, by her side. Here’s what to know about Tamika Scott’s husband and beautiful family!

Who is Tamika Scott’s husband? The couple met through Tyler Perry.

Tamika’s dating history before her marriage to Bigg Winston is pretty lowkey. However, Xscape fans will recall that the actress and chef were the first of the group to become pregnant. In 1994, Tamika welcomed her first child, O’Shun Reney, with Darius Byas. Tamika and Darius reportedly married after O’Shun was born but divorced in the early 2000s.

Following her split from O’Shun’s father, Tamika focused on her dreams outside of Xscape. She signed on to play Millet Jenay Baptiste-Brown in Tyler Perry’s 2004 stage play, Meet the Browns. While working closely with Tyler, she became friends with the film and TV mogul’s bodyguard, Bigg.

On SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B, Tamika says she and Bigg hit it off from the moment they met. However, she stresses that their relationship was “nothing sexual” for years “until one day I was like I think I love him.” “We have a Kevin Costner/Whitney Houston Bodyguard-type of relationship,” Tamika says in a confessional. “You know, that’s how we met.”

Tamika Scott and her husband are raising three daughters.

Tamika and Bigg married in 2004 and welcomed two daughters — Niyah and Princess Armani, whom they are raising along with O'Shun. Since they tied the knot, Bigg has become her and Xscape’s bodyguard, and he also works as an executive protector for New Edition.

Tamika Scott calls her husband, Bigg Winston, her “strength.”

In 2018, Tamika and Bigg celebrated 14 years of love and marriage with their family and friends, including Tamika’s bandmates, Kandi, and sister LaTocha. The couple renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony, which they didn’t have the first time. Tamika walked down the aisle in a gorgeous sequined wedding dress designed by Basketball Wives cast member Angel Brinks.

“So thankful for everyone who help [sic] make our wedding renewal an unforgettable event!” Tamika wrote on her Instagram account at the time.

Since their vow renewal, Tamika has continued sharing how much her husband means to her. In September 2021, the “Who Can I Run To?” singer credited her man for being her “strength” from the day they became official.

“When a man truly loves a woman, she becomes his weakness. When a woman truly loves a man, he becomes her strength,” Tamika captioned several photos of them. “This is called exchange of power!"