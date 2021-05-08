Here's the Real Reason Tamera Coggins-Wynn Left Xscape

Tamera Coggins-Wynn was in the girl group Xscape until 1991. But then, after Tiny came into the group, things got dodgy for Tamera. In an interview with DJ Vlad, Tiny revealed the real reason why Tamera left Xscape . Basically, Xscape was supposed to be a quartet, and Tamera was in the group before Tiny. But once Tiny auditioned, they had to have her, so the quartet became a quintet.

Tiny explained, “I think when they called me to come in and audition for the group, they were thinking about maybe replacing her because I think they felt that she was not as much into it as the rest of the girls.”

Then, the girls began working with a new manager. Tiny revealed, “[Tamera and the manager] had a very big argument one time while we were at the studio and it just went left field and he said she was out of the group.”