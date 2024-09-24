Distractify
Kate Winslet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Was "Kneeling" During 'Titanic' Door Scene: "The Water Was Waist Height"

"Jimmy Cameron's gonna be ringing me," Kate said of her admission.

titanic door scene
Source: 20th century fox

While we were all busy debating whether or not Jack could have fit onto the door at the end of Titanic, none of us stopped to think about what would have happened if he just stood up. While the scene depicts a gut-wrenching departure for Leonardo DiCaprio's beloved character, lost to the dark, frigid waters of the North Atlantic, it turns out that the body of water on the film set was much less dangerous. Obviously.

Kate Winslet, in a recent interview with People, even divulged that the water was only "waist height" — and that Leo was actually kneeling the whole time. Sorry if that just ruined the illusion for you.

Here's the whole story.

Movie Characters Who Are Actually Villains
Source: 20th century fox
Leonardo DiCaprio was actually kneeling while filming 'Titanic's' door scene.

While we knew the crew likely didn't set out on a ship and submerge all their actors in the ocean in order to film the devastating scene, we never would've guessed that one of the saddest moments in film history took place in just about 3.5 feet of water.

In her interview with People, while promoting her upcoming film Lee, Kate Winslet took audience members behind the metaphorical curtain.

"Well, that was quite an awkward tank ... because, to burst the bubble, it was waist height at that time," she said. "So first of all, I was regularly like, 'Can I just go for a pee?' And then I get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank ... and I literally have to fling my leg over and climb up and come and get back on the door again. It's terrible."

She also revealed that her co-star, instead of treading water, was actually kneeling: "Leo, I'm afraid to say, was kneeling down." Well, there goes our immersion.

Kate winslet
Source: mega
"Jimmy Cameron's gonna be ringing me," she joked about the film's director.

However, though the tank was a bit less grand and sprawling than we pictured, it seems that there were still some interesting aspects to filming there.

"Actually the thing that was amazing about the edges of the tank was it was an infinity tank. So there was constant water rushing and you could hear the constant sound of water," she said." And apparently it was so loud that, for the "last 22 minutes" of the film, the entirety of the dialogued was "looped," or added in post-production.

However, while the famous final scene was filmed on a set, many of the water scenes in the movie were filmed in other bodies of water, as well. For example, some filming took place at the Belmont Olympic Pool in Long Beach, Calif.

And because James Cameron is who he is, the director insisted that the shots of the Titanic wreckage be actual footage from the wreck at the bottom of the Atlantic. In fact, he and his crew constructed special cameras and control systems to withstand the immense pressure. How's that for authentic?

