LeVar Burton Pays Tribute to 'Roots' Co-Star James Earl Jones: "There Will Never Be Another"

By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 10 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET

Following the passing of legendary actor James Earl Jones, which occurred on Sept. 9, 2024 at his home in New York, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from fellow actors who were lucky enough to grace the stage — or sound booth — with him. From Mark Hamill, who played the Luke Skywalker to James's Darth Vader, or James's Field of Dreams co-star Kevin Costner, folks around the globe have been sharing sweet messages and memories.

LeVar Burton, who famously starred alongside James in the TV miniseries Roots, also shared a touching message about his colleague on X (formerly Twitter).

LeVar Burton paid tribute to 'Roots' co-star James Earl Jones.

In a message on X, LeVar shared a sentiment that many have had about James Earl Jones throughout his career: There's no one else like him, and there never will be. "There will never be another of his particular combination of graces," LeVar said on the app.

James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) September 9, 2024

LeVar starred alongside James in the critically acclaimed Roots, a '70s TV series that depicted a story of slavery in the United States. LeVar starred as Kunta Kinte, the young main character captured by European slave hunters whom the series follows throughout its run. James depicts Alex Haley, the author of the book on which the show was based. Both were well-loved and iconic characters that cemented their respective actors' places in the spotlight for generations to come.