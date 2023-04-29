Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images Lewis Capaldi Is Watching All the "Wish You the Best" TikTok Reaction Videos Singer Lewis Capaldi released an emotional music video for his new song "Wish You the Best", and fans are sharing their reactions on TikTok. By Amber Belus Apr. 29 2023, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

Singer Lewis Capaldi’s emotional music video for his song “Wish You the Best” first premiered in early April 2023 – and since its debut, fans have been sharing their reactions on TikTok. It’s even turned into a TikTok challenge at this point! See the best ones below.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You the Best” music video sparks a new TikTok trend.

The “Wish You the Best” music video features an elderly mail carrier, John Fry, and his pup, Willow, and at the beginning of the music video – after scenes featuring their adorable bond, and Willow riding in the basket of John’s bike – we sadly see John pass away, with his furry friend at his side. We then flash forward to a series of shots of Willow at the late John’s grave in a cemetery – both in rain and shine.

Eventually, a younger mail carrier gentleman passing by on his bike catches a glimpse of the lonely dog and brings him home, gives him a bath, and it’s implied that Willow has a new home – even helping out with the neighborhood mail deliveries!

As if this wasn’t emotional enough, the “Wish You the Best” video concludes with the young mail carrier hanging Willow’s collar on top of the cross tombstone honoring John – his original owner – after Willow too crosses the rainbow bridge. Fans quickly took to TikTok to share their reactions to the video – and this gained so much traction, it sparked a viral TikTok challenge.

Even Lewis Capaldi got in on the TikTok challenge.

The singer, who is rumored to be quitting music at some point in the future, was so flattered by the movement, he shared on his own TikTok, “I made a video for my new song about life and love. So many of you have been reacting to it. I’m watching them all.”

One of the video reactions he stitched together was captioned, “Do not watch Lewis Capaldi’s new music video.” Another TikTok was simply captioned, “Lewis Capaldi’s new music video” featuring a fan bawling their eyes out. Of course, that was not the only tearful reaction featured in Lewis’ TikTok.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Friday, April 28, 2023 that Lewis, who also sings “Someone You Loved”, “How I’m Feeling Now”, and “Forget Me”, had to cancel his US show due to a family emergency. "Portland I'm absolutely heartbroken to have to do this but I'm going to have to cancel the show tomorrow due to a family emergency within the touring party making it no longer possible for the show to go ahead,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime until Lewis, who has been open about having Tourette syndrome, returns to the stage, we'll have to curb our cravings for his music by watching the shattering video of Willow — which is sad, yes, but also uplifting. And makes us want to go out and adopt a dog!