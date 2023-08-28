Russian Influencer Like Nastya's Family Has Encouraged Her Social Media Stardom
Following the enormous success of young Russian influencer Like Nastya, many want to learn more about her family. Here's what we know.
Anytime an actual child is also an influencer, it's almost guaranteed that the rest of their family is intimately involved in their success. Like Nastya, whose real name is Anastasia Sergeyevna Radzinskaya, is a Russian influencer who isn't even 10 years old. Many to want to learn more about who her family is.
Anastasia has a following of more than 7 million on TikTok and has more than 200 million subscribers total across her various online channels, including YouTube. From an early age, Anastasia's parents have been crucial to her success, and have even sold their own businesses to pursue her career as an influencer full time.
Who is Like Nastya's family?
Anastasia was born to Sergey and Anna Radzinskaya in 2014. She has a younger sister, Stacy, who sometimes appears in her videos. Before the family started their channel, which Anastasia eventually became the star of, Anna owned her own small bridal shop in Russia, and Sergey owned a construction company. Anna and Sergey sold their companies in 2015, and began posting content on their YouTube channel in 2016.
The YouTube channel was a success almost immediately, and the family relocated to Florida in 2018. They eventually signed deals with the social media company Jellysmack and the multi-channel network Yoola. Anastasia became one of the most successful YouTubers on the planet, earning a staggering annual sum. Clearly, Anastasia's family have been intimately involved in the success of her channel since the beginning.
What is Like Nastya's net worth?
Given that she is raking in $18 million a year from her YouTube channel alone, Anastasia's net worth is staggering. Her estimated net worth is reportedly $260 million, even though the influencer is just nine years old. That success comes from the ad revenue on her videos and from various brand partnerships that are really just par for the course when you're a prominent influencer.
Anastasia Sergeyevna Radzinskaya
YouTube Influencer
Net worth: $260 Million
Like Nastya is a prominent YouTuber who has one of the largest followings in the world. She has been posting content on YouTube since 2016 with the help of her parents, who quit their full-time jobs to support her career.
Birthdate: Jan. 27, 2014
Birthplace: Krasnodar Krai, Russia
Birth name: Anastasia Sergeyevna Radzinskaya
Father: Sergey Radzinskaya
Mother: Anna Radzinskaya
Anastasia's videos tend to focus on family time and play, which is part of the reason she has been such an enormous success. The videos offer what is essentially pretty wholesome content, and that means that they feel like a safe option for parents whose own children are starting to explore everything that's available on the internet.
Of course, all of that success has naturally set Anastasia up pretty well for whatever her future looks like. She has already been making videos for the vast majority of her life, but it's unclear how long that will continue, and how her channel might evolve or change as she continues to get older.