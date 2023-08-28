Home > Viral News > Influencers Russian Influencer Like Nastya's Family Has Encouraged Her Social Media Stardom Following the enormous success of young Russian influencer Like Nastya, many want to learn more about her family. Here's what we know. By Joseph Allen Aug. 28 2023, Published 3:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Anytime an actual child is also an influencer, it's almost guaranteed that the rest of their family is intimately involved in their success. Like Nastya, whose real name is Anastasia Sergeyevna Radzinskaya, is a Russian influencer who isn't even 10 years old. Many to want to learn more about who her family is.

Article continues below advertisement

Anastasia has a following of more than 7 million on TikTok and has more than 200 million subscribers total across her various online channels, including YouTube. From an early age, Anastasia's parents have been crucial to her success, and have even sold their own businesses to pursue her career as an influencer full time.

Who is Like Nastya's family?

Anastasia was born to Sergey and Anna Radzinskaya in 2014. She has a younger sister, Stacy, who sometimes appears in her videos. Before the family started their channel, which Anastasia eventually became the star of, Anna owned her own small bridal shop in Russia, and Sergey owned a construction company. Anna and Sergey sold their companies in 2015, and began posting content on their YouTube channel in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

The YouTube channel was a success almost immediately, and the family relocated to Florida in 2018. They eventually signed deals with the social media company Jellysmack and the multi-channel network Yoola. Anastasia became one of the most successful YouTubers on the planet, earning a staggering annual sum. Clearly, Anastasia's family have been intimately involved in the success of her channel since the beginning.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Like Nastya's net worth?

Given that she is raking in $18 million a year from her YouTube channel alone, Anastasia's net worth is staggering. Her estimated net worth is reportedly $260 million, even though the influencer is just nine years old. That success comes from the ad revenue on her videos and from various brand partnerships that are really just par for the course when you're a prominent influencer.

Anastasia Sergeyevna Radzinskaya YouTube Influencer Net worth: $260 Million Like Nastya is a prominent YouTuber who has one of the largest followings in the world. She has been posting content on YouTube since 2016 with the help of her parents, who quit their full-time jobs to support her career. Birthdate: Jan. 27, 2014 Birthplace: Krasnodar Krai, Russia Birth name: Anastasia Sergeyevna Radzinskaya Father: Sergey Radzinskaya Mother: Anna Radzinskaya

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

Anastasia's videos tend to focus on family time and play, which is part of the reason she has been such an enormous success. The videos offer what is essentially pretty wholesome content, and that means that they feel like a safe option for parents whose own children are starting to explore everything that's available on the internet.