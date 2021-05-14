Lil Baby's Relationship History Isn't Super Clear to Some Fans

Unless he has decided to keep a relationship private and away from the prying eyes of the public, it looks like Lil Baby is single right now. The last major relationship he was in, as far as most fans know, was with model Jayda Cheaves , with whom he has one child. Lil Baby has also been linked to adult film actress Teanna Trump and model Heather Rose, but right now, it doesn't appear as though Lil Baby is dating anyone new.

Before he dated Jayda, Lil Baby was with a woman by the name of Ayesha .