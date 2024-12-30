Linda Lavin's Cause of Death Is Linked to a Newly Discovered Illness Linda's death was unexpected, making it even harder for her family, friends, and fans to process. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 30 2024, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of beloved icon Linda Lavin. News broke on Dec. 30, 2024, that Linda passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at 87 years old. Her death came as a shock to many, especially since she recently starred in Netflix's dark comedy No Good Deed, which premiered on the streaming platform on Dec. 12, 2024.

She was also spotted celebrating Sarah Paulson's birthday in mid-December, where she crossed paths with another legend, Holland Taylor. Best known for her work on sitcoms — particularly CBS's Alice — and her celebrated career on Broadway (she got her big break in 1962), Linda’s sudden passing has left fans with one pressing question: What is Linda Lavin's cause of death?

What is Linda Lavin's cause of death?

Linda passed away due to complications from lung cancer, which she had only recently discovered, her representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Her death was unexpected, making it even harder for her family, friends, and fans to process.

Patricia Heaton, known for her extensive television career spanning decades, took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on Linda’s sudden passing. She explained that she had lunch with Linda just a few months ago, noting, "She was just as sharp and funny and energetic as she's always been." After hearing the news of her friend's death, Patricia rummaged through her basement and uncovered some old photos of the two together.

I just heard the news that my dear friend Linda Lavin died . Totally unexpected, even at the age of 87. A true friend and a total force of nature. 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/G64lXs1L7n — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) December 30, 2024

She reminisced, "She was such a legend. The first major role I had in television was playing her daughter in a short-lived but wonderful show called Room for Two. She was my mentor, my guardian angel. She really looked out for me, taught me a lot — not just about acting but about life." Patricia ended her heartfelt video by saying, "I’m gonna miss her. She was a good friend."