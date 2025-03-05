Linda McMahon Will Be Leading the Department of Education — Let's Learn About Her Scandal Linda McMahon is allegedly involved in at least two scandals. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 5 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It simply wouldn't be a second Trump presidency if a member of his Cabinet didn't come with a little extra baggage. For Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, that carry on luggage came in the form of a possible drinking problem as well as sexual assault allegations. When it comes to FBI Director Kash Patel, we would be remiss in not mentioning the enemies list he included in a published book. Then there is Tulsi Gabbard, who might have been in a cult?

We don't have enough time to get into everything Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said or done. His antics deserve their own Wikipedia page. That brings us Linda McMahon, who co-founded the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) alongside her estranged husband Vince McMahon. Does Linda have any skeletons in her closet? Let's take a peek at a pretty disturbing scandal.

Source: Mega

The Linda McMahon scandal involves allegations of child sexual abuse.

According to the Associated Press, in October 2024, a lawsuit was filed against the WWE (formerly WWF) as well as Linda and Vince accusing them of "fostering a culture of sexual abuse within the organization and looking the other way while a longtime ringside announcer preyed on young men he hired as 'ring boys.'"

The lawsuit was filed in the state of Maryland due to a change in their laws that eliminated the statute of limitations for child sex abuse claims. In it, the unnamed plaintiffs alleged that former ring announcer Melvin Phillips, who died in 2012, targeted young men from difficult backgrounds and hired them as ring boys. He then allegedly assaulted them in hotel rooms, dressing rooms, and sometimes the wrestlers' locker rooms.

According to the lawsuit, Linda and Vince were allegedly aware of what Phillips was doing and did nothing to stop him. In fact, it claims they worked together to cover it up. The McMahons fired Phillips in 1988 due to these abuse allegations, but hired him back six weeks later. Two months after this lawsuit was filed, ABC7 reported that a judge paused the case. This occurred a month after President Trump was reelected.

Linda McMahon was also allegedly involved in a steroid scandal.

Back in April 2010, Politico reported on a memo circulating around the WWF about then-Connecticut GOP Senate candidate Linda McMahon. Per this memo, Linda "helped coordinate the World Wrestling Federation’s response to a steroid scandal two decades ago – alerting a doctor charged with drug distribution of a possible federal investigation."

Apparently, Linda was tipped off about state and federal officials investigating allegations that Pennsylvania urologist Dr. George Zahorian provided WWF wrestlers with anabolic steroids. The memo was dated Dec. 1, 1989, and showed Linda ordering former wrestler and WWF employee Pat Patterson to distance the organization from Zahorian.

"Although you and I discussed before about continuing to have Zahorian act at our events as the doctor on call, I think that is now not a good idea," Linda wrote to Patterson. "Vince agreed, and would like for you to call Zahorian to tell him not to come to any more of our events and to also clue him in on any action that the Justice Department is thinking of taking," she said. Ultimately nothing happened to Linda, but Zahorian was sentenced to three years in prison.