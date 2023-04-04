'Summer House' Star Sam Feher Dishes on Lindsay and Danielle's Season 7 Feud (EXCLUSIVE)

Friends no more... Tensions have flared as former Summer House besties, Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera, have not been seeing eye-to-eye on Season 7 of the hit Bravo series. While the fallout of their friendship has been teased throughout the reality series, fans finally get a first look at what really went down between Lindsay and Danielle.

Following Episode 8, the Bravo series showed a preview of the drama to come between the frenemies. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, new cast member Samantha "Sam" Feher opened up about Lindsay and Danielle's ongoing feud in Season 7, and how the roommates reacted to their friendship falling apart.

'Summer House' star Sam Feher opened up about Lindsay and Danielle's ongoing feud.

In Episode 8, Danielle tells the housemates that she feels like she's in Lindsay's shadow and that their friendship has taken a backseat to Lindsay's relationship with Carl Radke. "I think Danielle is a really supportive friend and her priority in friendships is loyalty," Sam explained to us. "I think there are a lot of times when she's happy to take a role in the friendship where she's supporting her friends."

"I think that this summer, she voiced to me and to a couple of the housemates that she felt like she wasn't getting that support in return and that the friendship was starting to [not] feel equal," she continued, adding, "I know she felt a little bit neglected." While Sam admits that none of the housemates really formed alliances when it came to Danielle and Lindsay's feud, the Summer House star confirmed that she was put in the middle as she's friends with both women.

"I think every person forms their own opinion about the relationship and about the fight that Danielle and Lindsey have been in. And I think you know, it's hardest for those of us who are in the middle and trying to stay friends with both of them. Because all we want to do is mediate, you know, you'll see, throughout the rest of the summer," Sam said. The Summer House star told us that fans will see her and Gabby Prescod try to "facilitate conversations" and give advice to the former friends throughout Season 7.

So, are Lindsay and Danielle friends now?

Well, it seems the two women have not sorted through their issues. After Lindsay and Carl announced their engagement, fans were quick to point out that Danielle did not congratulate the couple on social media. In October 2022, Lindsay admitted that she and Danielle were at odds and not really speaking at the moment.

So, did the former besties make up? According to Sam, she and the rest of the castmates are "really hoping for a resolution" between Lindsay and Danielle. "We have the reunion in a couple of weeks and hopefully, that's where we'll sort some of this out as a group, as a family," she said. "Because that's what we are, we're a family and sisters fight. But you know, at the end of the day, they're still your sister."