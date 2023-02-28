Season 7 of Summer House is bringing the heat! The drama-fueled Bravo series features an array of old and new faces this season, from veterans Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera to newbies Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod. But is there bad blood between the old and the new?

In the Summer House Season 7 teaser, fresh face Gabby revealed that one of the OG co-stars hooked up with her ex-boyfriend while they were still together. Read on for more details about the newcomer’s shocking revelation.

Gabby’s ex-boyfriend cheated on her with her ‘Summer House’ co-star.

In Bravo’s Season 7 teaser trailer released in January, Gabby revealed shocking information about her Summer House co-star, Danielle Olivera. “My ex-boyfriend and I dated for four years,” Gabby told Danielle during a group dinner with the reality series cast. “But he cheated on me with you.” This revelation caused the entire table to erupt into gasps and screams, and Danielle’s mouth hung open in shock.

While there isn’t much information about Gabby’s ex-boyfriend’s identity, he left a lasting impact on her life. After dating for several years and sleeping with her fellow Summer House cast member, the reality star has her work cut out to find new love in Montauk.

Gabby’s Summer House bio goes more in-depth about how she’s dealt with her partner’s infidelity. After he cheated on her several years ago, Gabby relied heavily on her family’s support. While she is still incredibly close with them, the fashion editor is now ready to date around and make new friends. Described as “single and ready to mingle,” Gabby is prepared to put her heart on the line after having it broken in the past. But can she look past Danielle’s involvement with her ex-boyfriend?

After being burned in the past, it’ll take a lot of patience and trust to encourage Gabby’s vulnerability. However, the 32-year-old Blanc magazine fashion director seems up for the challenge.

Gabby Prescod is a new cast member in ‘Summer House’ Season 7.

There are three new faces in Season 7 of Summer House — and Gabby is one of them. Other newcomers include Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni. Similar to Gabby, Samantha is also riding solo at the moment. Described as “very single,” the New Jersey native is searching for a partner to keep up with her go-go-go mentality.