What Is Lindsay Lohan's Husband's Net Worth? The Movie Star Is Married to Bader Shammas

Fans of Freaky Friday star Lindsay Lohan want to know her husband's net worth. The Parent Trap actor is married to a rich, Dubai-based financier, Bader Shammas. The couple began dating in 2020, and they were married in 2022.

Bader is from Kuwait, but he went to college in the United States. He spent some time working in corporate banking before he switched over to private wealth management. Bader spent several years working at BNP Paribas before moving on to Credit Suisse, according to Cosmopolitan. Bader became the assistant vice president before he went on to invest in the tequila seltzer, Tecoda. So, what is his net worth?

What is Lindsay Lohan's husband's net worth?

According to Hello! Magazine, Bader Shammas has a net worth of approximately $100 million. The Kuwait native attended college in the United States at the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa's Sykes College of Business. He was the assistant vice president at the investment banking firm Credit Suisse for several years before he went on to become an investor in the tequila soda seltzer, Tecoda.

The couple currently lives in Dubai in a $4 million villa that overlooks Kite Beach. Lindsay told The National News that she worked with an interior decorator, Kate Instone, on the couple's home to create a "coastal calm."

"I wanted a beautiful and relaxed home for me and my family," she said. "With a calming palette of neutrals punctuated with nautical blues. It is so easy just to discard things and buy new, and usually these discarded items just end up in a landfill. I brought everything I could with me. I then worked hard with Kate and her team to make sure my existing items blended seamlessly with all the new items we needed."

The couple met at a restaurant in Dubai and were married in a private ceremony in 2022. Lindsay later confirmed the nuptials on Instagram. "I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day."

Lindsay and Bader welcomed their son, Luai, sometime in 2023. A source confirmed the news with a statement to People. "Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai," read the statement. "The family is over the moon in love."