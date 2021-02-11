Lindsey Morgan Is Already Having a Better 2021 Than Most of Us

Chances are, you've probably seen new Walker star Lindsey Morgan in some of your favorite television shows. Most recently, she's starred as mechanic Raven Reyes on The 100, but she's also scored guest spots on General Hospital, How I Met Your Mother, and now, a main role on Walker as Micki Ramirez. Her fast rise to stardom has fans wondering if she's dating anyone currently.

Lindsey Morgan has never been shy about her relationship status.

Until very recently, Lindsey has been pretty tight-lipped about her relationship status. In fact, it wasn't until she started dating a fellow CW actor that fans noticed her relationship come out of the woodwork on social media. Typically posting to gush about her character, Raven (anyone who has seen The 100 knows Raven is an incredible role!), it was 2019 when fans caught mentions of Shaun Sipos on her social media platforms.

Now, she and Shaun have attended numerous events together and declared their love all over Instagram for the world to see. Sorry, hopeful fans: Lindsey is definitely taken and has been dating Shaun since roughly February 2019, keeping up with Instagram time stamps and even a saucy Twitter shoutout. More recently in December 2020, Lindsey made a huge announcement: she and Shaun are engaged!

Lindsey wrote about the engagement in an overjoyed Instagram caption, gushing, "I can’t wait to see what unfolds next for us on our great, big life adventure." You've probably seen Shaun on television shows such as The Vampire Diaries or Melrose Place, and more recently, on Syfy's Krypton. While the couple hasn't let spill on the story of their meeting, Shaun is a native of Canada, where The CW has a filming studio.

Perhaps their mutual work for the studio as well as a convenient location made the perfect recipe for romance! They wouldn't be the first couple to become romantically involved on The CW, following in the footsteps of The 100 co-stars Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor, Richard Harmon and Rhiannon Fish, and even The Vampire Diaries alums Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder.