You Can Soon Add Links to TikTok to Get the Most out of the 30-Second Videos

There was never really a question about needing a new social networking app to watch short-form videos until you fall asleep with your phone on your face, but TikTok delivered and millions of users are eating it up every day. It rose to popularity toward the end of 2018 and has remained a top app in the Android and iOS app stores. Now, users are wondering if you can use TikTok to post links to other sites as a way of promoting other social media accounts or even online businesses.

The short answer is that, yes, you can add links to your TikTok bio. You might have already noticed sponsored TikToks whenever you open your app, which have links you can click on right in the video to purchase a product or learn more about the subject of the video. And eventually, most users will be able to take advantage of that ability in their own uploads.