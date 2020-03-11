You Can Soon Add Links to TikTok to Get the Most out of the 30-Second Videos

Just like with Instagram, there are now TikTok "influencers" who have become famous for, well, being famous. Internet famous, that is. And like Instagram influencers, the ones on TikTok likely have links in their bios to let you know just who they are, how to get in touch with them, and where to buy their merch. Because yes, there are plenty of influencers who have merchandise you are going to want to get your hands on so you can flaunt your TikTok super fandom to the world.