Lisa Marie Presley's Son's Father, Danny Keough, Has Ties to Scientology "He was a bit of a rebellious youngster but has turned into a fine young man." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 9 2024, 9:08 a.m. ET

It's been over a year since we said goodbye to Lisa Marie Presley, the beloved daughter of Elvis Presley, who passed away at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Yet, new revelations about her life and practices have sparked some lingering questions.

In her posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown, Lisa Marie revealed that she kept her late son, Benjamin Keough’s body on dry ice for two months following his tragic passing in July 2020. But why? And more importantly, what did Benjamin’s father have to say about it? Before we get into that, let’s first talk about who Benjamin’s father is.

Who is Lisa Marie Presley's son's father? All about Danny Keough.

Lisa Marie had her son Benjamin with Danny Keough. The two also share daughter Riley Keough, Elvis's first-born grandchild, best known for her roles in Daisy Jones & the Six and American Honey. Danny, born on Nov. 6, 1964, in Chicago, stands at six feet, one inch, according to his IMDb bio. He and Lisa Marie tied the knot on Oct. 3, 1988, but divorced on May 6, 1994.

Lisa and Danny dated for three years before tying the knot, as Priscilla Presley’s publicist confirmed in 1988, per People. He added that Priscilla was "thrilled for Lisa Marie" and that "Danny is a great guy." Their wedding was small and private — so private, in fact, that cameras and paparazzi had no idea it was happening until after it was over.

According to People, Lisa Marie and Danny exchanged vows in a parlor at the Celebrity Centre International of the Church of Scientology in Hollywood, Calif. And yes, it’s still open today.

Lisa Marie and Danny’s marriage was officiated by Rev. Sarah Gualtieri, who was a minister in the Church of Scientology at the time. Given what we know about their wedding and where it took place, it's believed that Danny is (or was) a Scientologist and had involvement with the religion.

Danny Keough's stepfather was a Scientologist.

After Danny's mother, Janet Keough, divorced his father, Francis Keough, she married Alan Hollander. According to People, Alan was a Scientologist and served as the executive director of a church mission in Davis, Calif., along with other assignments over time. Alan and Janet later co-founded a private Scientology academy called the Delphian School. After their marriage ended, Janet remained with the school and took on the role of administrator.

Danny and his brother, Tom, attended and graduated from the Delphian School, a source close to them told People in 1988. The source also revealed that Danny had a "normal upbringing" and was involved in art and music classes. They added, "he was a bit of a rebellious youngster but has turned into a fine young man." Apparently so because he was charming enough to catch the attention of Lisa Marie!

So, what does Danny Keough do?